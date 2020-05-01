Global Latex-saturated Paper Market, 2028 - Growing Demand for Graphics Media with Varying Finishes and High Printability

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Latex-saturated Paper Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for graphics media with varying finishes, high printability, increasing use in point-of-purchase applications to surge sale and rise in consumer spending on retail has led to innovative products.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Graphics Media with Varying Finishes and High Printability

3.1.2 Increasing use in Point-of-Purchase Applications to Surge Sales

3.1.3 Rise in Consumer Spending on Retail

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Latex-saturated Paper Market, By Composition

4.1 Cellulosic Fibers

4.1.1 Bamboo

4.1.2 Hardwood Kraft Pulp

4.1.3 Jute

4.1.4 Rice

4.1.5 Rye

4.1.6 Softwood Kraft Pulp

4.2 Non-Cellulosic Fibers

4.2.1 Glass Wool

4.2.2 Rest

4.2.3 Thermoplastic Polymers

4.2.4 Thermosetting Polymers



5 Latex-saturated Paper Market, By Basis Weight

5.1 <_0 />5.2 > 200 gsm

5.3 50 - 100 gsm

5.4 100 - 150 gsm

5.5 150 - 200 gsm



6 Latex-saturated Paper Market, By Applications

6.1 Veneer Backing

6.2 Publishing & Bookbinding

6.3 Packaging Applications

6.4 Construction Products



7 Latex-saturated Paper Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K.

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Daifuku Paper Mfg. Co. Ltd

9.2 Ecological Fibers, Inc.

9.3 EMI Specialty Papers, Inc.

9.4 Laufenberg GmbH

9.5 Mafcote, Inc.

9.6 Mask-Off Company Inc.

9.7 NAR S.p.A

9.8 Neenah Inc

9.9 Papierfabriek Schut B.V.

9.10 Potsdam Specialty Paper Inc.

9.11 Sihl AG

9.12 The Griff Network

9.13 UPM-Kymmene Oyj



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfa2bl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

