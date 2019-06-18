Global Launch of the “Fasting with Food™” Movement

Fast Bar ™ is clinically shown, as part of the patented and tested ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) ® , to keep the cells in fasting state even though the body is being nourished. It does so by not triggering the cellular nutrient-sensing pathways.

Historically, fasting began as an ancient ritual for both spiritual cleansing and better physical health. Fast Bar is rooted in this philosophy and is backed by over 20 years of research, led by the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California, one of the premier aging and longevity research institutions in the world.

"Water fasting offers many health benefits as well as health risks and compliance issues. We have therefore worked for over ten years with the University of Southern California and six other research centers from around the world to develop and test a food formulation that offers the benefits of fasting while mitigating some of its challenges. We call this nutrition program the Fasting Mimicking Diet or FMD," said Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO at L-Nutra. "The Fast Bar helps individuals to easily implement intermittent fasting with a food regimen as a feasible and sustainable strategy for promoting metabolic health and supporting healthy aging."

L-Nutra has adopted the nutritional bar of Prolon's Fasting Mimicking Diet® for an easy, everyday application for today's consumer.

"The goal is to eliminate the fear often associated with fasting and allow consumers to enjoy a snack bar and fast on their own terms," Antoun continued.

A flavorful and excellent source of nutrients to satisfy food cravings, Fast Bar is a non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian nutrition bar that is currently available to purchase online. Fast Bar can be used to extend a fasting period or as a delicious snack between meals - To learn more about the benefits of Fast Bar, visit www.FastBar.com.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra, the creator of Fast Bar™ and ProLon®, was established in 2009 with the idea that proper nutrition can improve human health and lifespan and promote overall well-being. Culminating more than 20 years of research and discoveries made at and licensed from the University of Southern California, L-Nutra has pioneered nutri-technologies that mimic and enhance the effects of fasting to unleash the body's natural ability to fuel and rejuvenate itself to enhance Healthspan.

L-Nutra is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products backed by credible science and research. With the world's health in mind, each product is formulated to provide protective and rejuvenating benefits while maximizing safety, nourishment, taste and variety.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE L-Nutra

