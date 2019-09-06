Global Launch of "The Lost", a Shooting Action VR Game by Tomato VR

In the game, the user becomes the protagonist, exploring various parts of the facility, encountering countless enemies. The user is able to use different types of weapons based on the combat situation, being able to a different weapon on each hand to subdue the enemies rushing in.

In particular, the two weapons can be combined in various ways according to the user choice, and action elements such as masking and cover function is added to avoid enemy attacks, enhancing the fun of a gunfight.

In addition, the teleport function can be used in middle of the surrounding enemies to a desired location. This feature allows the user to continue the fun of battle even while moving between spaces, and the user is able to enjoy the fun of a shooting action game without worrying about dizziness.

The shooting action VR game "The Lost", made purely by its own technology, is planning to expand to other VR platforms after being launched in Steam through the Early-Access method. The game will have new patches and new contents will be added to enhance the entertainment and to make the game more complete.

Tomato VR Homepage: http://www.tomatovr.kr

"The Lost" Steam Homepage: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1104620/The_Lost/

Tomato VR Company Introduction

Established in February 2017, Tomato VR develops and services VR games that can be used in the world market through the harmony of games, entertainment and music. The company is developing a various number of new games, such as the current action VR game "The Lost". For a higher quality VR experience, the company is investing a lot of effort on expanding platforms, VR experience zones, and arcade machines.

"The Lost" Introduction

"The Lost" is a shooting action VR game in a futuristic setting where the protagonist, who lost his memory, struggles to survive in a gigantic facility. 10 different types of weapons can be used for each hand, and the teleport function can be used for some quick shooting action.

