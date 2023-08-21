Global Launch Vehicle Propulsion Systems and Chemical Propellants Markets, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032: Exploring Opportunities through Collaborations - Advancements in Green Fuels Gaining Momentum

21 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Launch Vehicle Propulsion Systems and Chemical Propellants Market, Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive analysis encompasses the launch vehicle propellant sector, with a keen focus on propulsion systems and chemical propellants.
Spanning from 2019 to 2032, the study is anchored in 2022 as its baseline year, extending its purview through the forecast period of 2023-2032. Within these parameters, the study identifies an array of growth opportunities ripe for exploration and capitalization by stakeholders in the ensuing decade.
Launch vehicle propellants are evolving because of technological advances in new launchers and their propulsion technology. One vital advancement is using green fuels or green hydrogen in current and future launch vehicles due to the environmental impact of traditional chemical propellants.
Other pertinent information includes:
- The industry landscape of chemical (solid, liquid) propellants, touching briefly on non-chemical (electric, solar), nuclear, and laser propellants
- Recent developments in propellants, including green propellants
- Upcoming launches and technological advancements
- Number of launches forecast by vehicle, fuel, and launcher type
- Profiles of leading launcher manufacturers and propellant suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Launch Vehicle Propellant Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Overview of Propulsion Systems
- Launch Vehicle and In-orbit Propulsion Technologies
- Types of Chemical Propellants
- Overview of Chemical Propellants
- Recent Developments in Launch Vehicle Propellants
- Environmental Impact of Conventional Propellants
- Analysis of Green Propellants
- Green Hydrogen
- Focus Areas for Launch Vehicle Propellants
- Market Share of Launch Vehicle Players by Revenue
- Development of New Launch Vehicles
- Technological Advancements in Launch Vehicles: Startups
- Types of Launchers
- Launch Vehicle Industry Ecosystem
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Funding of Launcher Startups
- Launch Vehicles - Cost per Kg to LEO
- Future Launch Vehicle Developments
- Total Number of Launches Forecast
- Number of Launchers Forecast by Vehicle Type
- Revenue Forecast by Propellant Type
- Revenue Forecast by Launches
- Analyst Insights
- Revenue Share Forecast by Region
3. Launcher Manufacturers
- SpaceX
- Rocket Lab
- ArianeGroup (Arianespace SAS)
- Blue Origin
- United Launch Alliance (ULA)
4. Propellant Suppliers
- Air Liquide
- Linde
- Air Products & Chemicals
- Evonik Industries AG
- Calor Gas Ltd
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration with Launch Vehicle Manufacturers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Radiofrequency (RF) Plasma Thruster for Satellite Propulsion
- Growth Opportunity 3: Solar Sail for Space Propulsion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcrpw9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article