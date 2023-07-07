Global Law and Best Practices for Mobility and the Employment of Overseas Nationals Training Course: Prevention of Illegal Working, Immigration Options, Compliance and Discrimination, Flexible Work

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobility and the Employment of Overseas Nationals Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The law and best practice around global mobility and the employment of overseas nationals is a fast-moving area. Are you aware of the latest changes and how they can impact your business?

This intensive training programme covers everything the in house lawyer needs to know when considering the employment of overseas nationals, including the risks involved and best practice.

This one-day event will cover the most relevant, and fast changing, topics in the world of immigration with a focus on the UK. From the impact of Brexit, to the seismic shifts in working practices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this session will ensure you are fully up to date.

Why you should attend?

Get to grips with the latest updates in immigration best practice

with the latest updates in immigration best practice Understand the risks involved in getting it wrong and what that could mean for your business

the risks involved in getting it wrong and what that could mean for your business Examine the primary recruitment routes available to employers

the primary recruitment routes available to employers Clarify the processes you need to follow to remain compliant with employment law

the processes you need to follow to remain compliant with employment law Expand your knowledge of discrimination law and how to ensure inclusivity

your knowledge of discrimination law and how to ensure inclusivity Learn about agile working and the implications of cross border flexible working

Who Should Attend:

This event is primarily aimed at in-house lawyers but it will also be of interest and value to HR personnel and people managers looking to recruit overseas nationals.

Key Topics Covered:

Prevention of illegal working

This session will cover a detailed look at the rules and policies around the prevention of illegal working policies, including the new (and soon to be mandatory) online verification procedure, the proposed changes in right to work verification for settled individuals and British citizens, and the implications of the Covid-19 concessions. Whilst many businesses believe they are compliant, this is actually rarely the case due to the frequent changes introduced.

Immigration options

This session will provide an overview of all UK immigration options for non-settled individuals looking to live lawfully in the UK for the purposes of work. It will cover all the primary routes employers should be aware of when looking to recruit an individual from overseas, and help them decide the most appropriate way forward.

This will include:

Sponsor licencing

Skilled workers

Intra-company transfers (and the proposed new 'Global Mobility' route)

Non sponsored work options

Family options

Immigration compliance and discrimination

This session will show you how to ensure you remain compliant with your obligations under immigration rules and policies, whilst also ensuring you remain compliant with employment law and the avoidance of discrimination to ensure inclusivity.

Global flexible working

With an increased focus on agile working, which is often across country borders, many employers are not aware of the full implications of this. This session will therefore look to provide a high level overview of all the risks when faced with cross border flexible working, including the immigration, tax, employment, health and safety and data security considerations.

Speakers:



Adam Sinfield

Osborne Clarke



Adam Sinfield, Immigration Director, UK at Osborne Clarke, is an experienced global mobility specialist, specialising in UK inbound immigration for fast growth corporates and high net worth individuals. With over 15 years' experience in advising clients on all aspects of UK and global migration matters.



As a member of the specialist immigration team, part of the employment service line, Adam focuses on assisting clients with their global staff mobility needs. This includes clients varying from fast growth tech start-ups to larger, established corporates with their global mobility strategy and management.



With a particular focus on Decarbonisation and technology, Adam is specifically involved where the two cross over, assisting clients with a tech driven approach to decarbonisation issues. In addition, he is regularly instructed to assist on multi service line, multi-jurisdictional issues, where clients require complex cross border project management.



Aside from assisting corporate clients, Adam also has a particular expertise in assisting high net worth individuals with their UK relocation, where careful planning and coordination with Osborne Clarke's Private Client team is essential.



Gavin Jones

Osborne Clarke



Gavin Jones, Head of Immigration, UK at Osborne Clarke, has over 20 years' experience advising on both business and personal immigration issues. He leads the firm's immigration practice and has a well-regarded reputation in the industry. His legal expertise comprises all areas of UK business immigration acting for multi-nationals through to start-up companies and he has advised on the full extent of entry clearance applications, as well as personal applications for UK residency and nationality, settlements and citizenship and student applications.



Gavin has a particular specialism for inward investment and helping international companies set up in the UK and has helped a number of household names with their immigration strategic planning as they set up and grew.



Gavin worked previously as Special Counsel at Taylor Wessing (where he was ranked by legal directories as a leading individual) and then as a Senior Manager at Fragomen before joining Blake Lapthorn to build and lead its immigration practice.



Gavin regularly provides commentary to the media on immigration issues and has had commentary published in HR Magazine and The Times Higher Education.



He is a member of the Immigration Law Practitioner's Association and has been a contributing editor for Immigration for The Investors Guide to the UK.



Helga Butler

Osborne Clarke



Helga Butler joined Osborne Clarke in January 2017 and has over twelve years' immigration experience. She has in-depth knowledge and expertise comprising of UK business immigration and private immigration applications.



Helga advises on a wide range of applications ranging from business sponsor licence applications, skilled worker, intra-company visas to indefinite leave to remain, naturalisation and EU Settlement Scheme and associated applications.



Helga's client base is a mixture of start-up, multinational and high net worth individuals. Compliance is an important aspect of immigration and Helga advises sponsor licence holders with sponsorship and right to work compliance. She also has experience in assisting Investors and Exceptional Talent / Global Visa applicants.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx4tvo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets