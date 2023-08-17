Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: The Most Detailed Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool - Actual Billed Hourly Rates for 2019-2023 & Hourly Rates for 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.

Most large law firms will raise their hourly rates in 2024, according to the report. This is due to several reasons:

1) Large law firms continue to consolidate thereby concentrating expertise amongst fewer firms thereby reducing supply

2) Billing restrictions by Corporate Counsel are still active and in place and the most effective tool for law firms to increase revenue and profitability is the hourly rate and

3) Most large law firms are very diversified in terms of practice areas and industry strength and can weather changes in the economic landscape better than smaller law firms which have fewer practice areas and more limited geographical footprints.

The Report discloses actual billed hourly rates for 2019 - 2023. Hourly rates for 2024 are compiled from actual billed rates from multi-year agreements and estimates.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Average Rates by Revenue Groups

Overall Rates

Rates by Practice Area

Section 2: Average Rates by Individual Firm

Overall Rates

Rates by Practice Area

Firms Covered (Partial List)

Adams and Reese LLP

Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC

& Sheehan PC Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

Mallory & Natsis LLP Alston & Bird LLP

AlvaradoSmith, APC

Anderson Kill P.C .

. Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP

AndersonDodson, P.C.

AP Services, LLC (affiliate of AlixPartners, LLP)

Appleby

AquaLaw PLC

Archer & Greiner, P.C.

Arent Fox LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.

Bedell Cristin

Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP

& Martin LLP Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Berger Singerman LLP

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.

Best Best & Krieger LLP

Blakely Law Group

Bowman and Brooke LLP

Bracewell LLP

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

BraunHagey & Borden LLP

Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.

Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S

Brown Rudnick LLP

Brown, LLC

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck , LLP

, LLP Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Buchalter, APC

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Buckley LLP

Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP

Burr & Forman LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP

Butzel Long PC

Cader Adams LP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

& Reindel LLP Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Clyde & Co LLP

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP

& Bass, LLP Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC

Cole Schotz P.C .

. Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A.

Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited

& Pearman Limited Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Cranfill Sumner LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Crowe & Dunlevy, APC

Crowell & Moring LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP

& Krasnoff, LLP Davis & Taliaferro, L.L.C.

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

& Stubbs LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Day Pitney LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy, P.C.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Demarest Advogados

Dentons

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, P.C.

Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar P.C.

Dvorak Law Group, LLC

Dykema Cox Smith

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C .

. E.P. Bud Kirk Law

Earthjustice

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC

& Mellott, LLC Egoscue Law Group, Inc.

Elkins, P.L.C.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Ellis & Winters LLP

Ellison Schneider Harris & Donlan LLP

& Donlan LLP Epiq Systems, Inc. - Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC

Epstein Becker Green PC

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Eversheds Sutherland

Exigent Partners, LLC

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Farella Braun & Martel LLP

Farley & Graves, P.C.

Fasken

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Fenwick & West LLP

Filarsky & Watt LLP

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Fisher Rushmer, P.A.

FisherBroyles, LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani , LLP

, LLP Goulston & Storrs PC

Grant Thornton LLP

Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody P.C.

& Moody P.C. Graydon Head & Ritchey LLP

& Ritchey LLP GrayRobinson, P.A.

Greehan, Taves & Pandak, PLLC

Greenberg Costle, PC

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Grier Wright Martinez PA

Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.

Hamilton Stephens Steele & Martin, PLLC

Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Harness, Dickey & Pierce, P.L.C.

Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP

Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Johnson & Mulroony, P.C.

Jones Day

Jones Walker LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Kean Miller LLP

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL

& Klekamp PLL Keenan Cohen & Merrick, P.C.

& Merrick, P.C. Keller Benvenutti Kim LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

& Warren LLP Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, P.L.L.C.

Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP

& Hallman LLP Kidman Gagen Law , LLP

, LLP Killeen & Stern, PC

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

& Stockton LLP King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kirton McConkie PC

Klarquist Sparkman, LLP

Lashly & Baer, P.C.

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lathrop GPM LLP

Law Office of Dean P. Sperling

Leason Ellis LLP

LeClairRyan PLLC

Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC

& Lampl, LLC Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

& Smith LLP Lewis Rice LLC

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Locke Lord LLP

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

& Friedrich LLP Milbank LLP

Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP

Moon Wright & Houston , PLLC

& , PLLC Norton Rose Fulbright

Nossaman LLP

Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP

Nyemaster Goode, P.C.

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Offit Kurman, P.A.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash , Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Otterbourg P.C.

Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP

Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

& Bernstein LLP Parkins & Rubio LLP

Parkins Lee & Rubio LLP

& Rubio LLP Parsons Behle & Latimer

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

& Tyler LLP Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Phillips Lytle LLP

Pierce Atwood LLP

Pillsbury & Coleman, LLP

Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.

& Durham, P.A. Reed Smith LLP

Riemer & Braunstein LLP

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP

Robins Kaplan LLP

Robinson & Cole LLP

Sheppard, Mullin , Richter & Hampton LLP

, Richter & Hampton LLP Sherman & Howard L.L.C.

Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky, P.A.

Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Sirote & Permutt, PC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Solomon Ward Seidenwurm & Smith, LLP

& Smith, LLP Somach Simmons & Dunn

Spencer Fane LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Thompson Ostler & Olsen

Tiffany & Bosco P.A.

Torys, LLP

Traurig Law LLC

Trenam Law

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Tucker Arensberg , P.C.

, P.C. Tucker Ellis LLP

Turner Boyd

Ulmer & Berne LLP

Van Ness Feldman, PC

Varnum LLP

Venable LLP

Verrill Dana LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Wagner Kirkman Blaine Klomparens & Youmans, LLP

& Youmans, LLP Wagner Zemming Christensen, LLP

Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC

Zuckerman Spaeder LLP

