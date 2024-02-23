Global Law Firm Rate Report 2024: Most Large Law Firms will Raise their Hourly Rates this year

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available. The report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.

Most large law firms will raise their hourly rates in 2024, according to the report. This is due to several reasons:

1) Large law firms continue to consolidate, thereby concentrating expertise amongst fewer firms, thereby reducing supply.

2) Billing restrictions by Corporate Counsel are still active, in place and the most effective tool for law firms to increase revenue and profitability is the hourly rate.

3) Most large law firms are very diversified in terms of practice areas and industry strength and can weather changes in the economic landscape better than smaller law firms which have fewer practice areas and more limited geographical footprints.

The Report discloses actual billed hourly rates for 2019 - 2023. Hourly rates for 2024 are compiled from actual billed rates from multi-year agreements and estimates.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Average Rates by Revenue Groups

Overall Rates

Rates by Practice Area

Section 2: Average Rates by Individual Firm

Overall Rates

Rates by Practice Area

Partial List of Firms Featured

Adams and Reese LLP

Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC

& Sheehan PC Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice L.L.C.

& Rice L.L.C. Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Baker, Keener & Nahra, LLP

Balch & Bingham LLP

Ballard Spahr LLP

Banner & Witcoff, Ltd.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Bass Berry & Sims PLC

Bates White LLC

BDG Law Group, PLC

Beck Redden LLP

Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Buchalter, APC

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Buckley LLP

Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP

Burr & Forman LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP

Butzel Long PC

Cader Adams LP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

& Reindel LLP Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited

& Pearman Limited Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Cranfill Sumner LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Crowe & Dunlevy, APC

Crowell & Moring LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP

& Krasnoff, LLP Davis & Taliaferro, L.L.C.

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

& Stubbs LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Day Pitney LLP

DOAR, Inc.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Downey Brand LLP

Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon, P.A.

Duane Morris LLP

Duncan & Allen

Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C.

Dunn Carney Allen Higgins & Tongue LLP

& Tongue LLP Durie Tangri LLP

Farella Braun & Martel LLP

Farley & Graves, P.C.

Fasken

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Fenwick & West LLP

Filarsky & Watt LLP

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Fisher Rushmer, P.A.

FisherBroyles, LLP

Fishman Jackson Ronquillo PLLC

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, PLC

Foley & Lardner LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Foster Garvey PC

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

& Smith PC Fox Rothschild LLP

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, P.C.

Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Homer Bonner Jacob Ortiz

Honigman LLP

Hood Law Firm, LLC

Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.

Hoover Slovacek LLP

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Hunt, Ortmann, Palffy, Nieves, Darling & Mah, Inc.

Hunter, Smith & Davis, LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Ice Miller LLP

International Maritime Group, PLLC

Irell & Manella LLP

Isaacs Friedberg LLP

Ivey, McClellan, Siegmund, Brumbaugh & McDonough, LLP

Jackson Kelly PLLC

Jackson Lewis P.C .

. Jackson Walker LLP

Janvier Law Firm, PLLC

Jarvis, Fay & Gibson, LLP

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

& Mitchell LLP Jeffrey Leavell , S.C.

, S.C. Jenner & Block LLP

Johnson & Mulroony, P.C.

Jones Day

Jones Walker LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Kean Miller LLP

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL

& Klekamp PLL Keenan Cohen & Merrick, P.C.

& Merrick, P.C. Keller Benvenutti Kim LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

& Warren LLP Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, P.L.L.C.

Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP

& Hallman LLP Kidman Gagen Law , LLP

, LLP Killeen & Stern, PC

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

& Stockton LLP King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kirton McConkie PC

Klarquist Sparkman, LLP

Knobbe Martens

Kobre & Kim L.L.P.

Kohrman Jackson & Krantz

Kolesar & Leatham, Chartered

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

& Knupp LLP Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A.

MoloLamken LLP

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP

& Rhoads LLP Monzack Mersky and Browder, P.A.

Moon Wright & Houston , PLLC

& , PLLC Moore & Brooks

Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Motley Rice LLC

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP

Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel

and Cassel Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

& Scarborough LLP Newmeyer Dillion

Nexsen Pruet

Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP

& Leoni LLP Nixon Peabody LLP

Northen Blue, LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Nossaman LLP

Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP

Nyemaster Goode, P.C.

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Offit Kurman, P.A.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash , Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Phillips Lytle LLP

Roetzel & Andress, LPA

Ropes & Gray LLP

Rutan & Tucker, LLP

Ryan Whaley Coldiron Jantzen Peters & Webber

& Webber SAC Attorneys LLP

Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation

Sanders Bajwa LLP

Sanders Law Group

Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A.

Sands Anderson PC

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

& Lehr LLP Scarborough & Fulton

Schiff Hardin LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

& Zabel LLP Seder & Chandler, LLP

Severson & Werson

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

SGR, LLC

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Shelton Coburn LLP

Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Sirote & Permutt, PC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Solomon Ward Seidenwurm & Smith, LLP

& Smith, LLP Somach Simmons & Dunn

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Wagner Kirkman Blaine Klomparens & Youmans, LLP

& Youmans, LLP Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

(US) LLP Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP

Wright, Finlay & Zak, LLP

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP

& Ponton LLP Zimmer Kunz PLLC

Zuckerman Spaeder LLP

