Global Lawful Interception Market 2019-2023

The following companies are the key players in the global lawful interception market: AQSACOM, Inc, Cisco, Utimaco GmbH, Verint, ZTE Corporation.



Commenting on the report, an analyst said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of virtualized lawful interception."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the vendors compliance with standards and regulations governing lawful interception.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the complexities related to lawful interception.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



