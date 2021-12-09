Global Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 38 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

Dec 09, 2021, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global lawn mower market report.
The global lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Insights:
- The global lawn mower market is expected to reach over 52 million units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.38%.
- The major trend observed in the lawn mower market is the continuing convergence of robotic lawn mowers and IoT. Further, the market is also witnessing simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems.
- The emergence of VR headsets has led to talks about a paradigm shift that AR would bring in the industry. The industry needs to devise how these can be applied in real-time to solve real business problems.
- Robotic machinery with maximized energy savings and rapid developments in processors are aiding the growth of lawn mowers in the US market. Landscapers in the US are growing their facilities in length and width as the demand for lawn care increases their customer base.
- The US is the largest garden equipment market in the world. However, robotic lawn mowers are not so popular in the country since they are highly priced, and gas-powered lawn mowers are a popular choice among end-users in the country.
- The demand for gardening equipment is projected to rise at an incredible rate owing to the high maintenance needed in areas with a large number of parks, golf courses, and commercial spaces.
- Garden equipment manufacturers are incorporating cutting-edge advancements such as U-cut steering, all-wheel-drive, and air induction mowing to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of garden equipment. The introduction of battery-powered lawn mowers in the market has increased vendors' sales on both an overall market and a per-unit basis.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, fuel type, end-user, mower blade, drive type, blade type, start type, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 12 key vendors and 55 other vendors
Global Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation
Global Lawn Mower Market by Product
- Walk-behind Mowers
- Reel/Cylinder Mowers
- Self-propelled Mowers
- Push Mowers
- Hover Mowers
- Ride-on Mowers
- Standard Ride-on Mowers
- Zero-turn Mowers
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Robotic Mowers
Global Lawn Mower Market by End-users
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses
- Government
- Others
Global Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type
- Manual-powered
- Gas-powered
- Propane-powered
- Electric-corded
- Electric-cordless
Global Lawn Mower Market by Other Type
- Blade Type
- Cylinder
- Standard
- Mulching
- Lifting
- Drive Type
- AWD
- FWD
- RWD
- Manual
- Start Type
- No start Required
- Keyed Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
Global Lawn Mower Market by Distribution
- Retail
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Dealers & Distributors
- Online
Global Lawn Mower Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the lawn mower market during the forecast period:
- Increasing Connectivity of Lawn Mowers with IoT
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options and Robotic Lawn Mowers
Global Lawn Mower Market – Vendor Landscape
The global market for lawn mower is moderately fragmented, with many local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base. A rise in product/service expansions, technical advances, and M&A is expected to further exacerbate industry competitiveness. Arizton assumes that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. Furthermore, businesses with stronger technological and financial capabilities will produce new technologies that could present a danger to the products of their competitors and could make their products and services non-competitive and even outdated until they can recover the costs of advertising and marketing.
Prominent Vendors
- Ariens Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Deere & Company
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alamo Group
- Alfred Kärcher
- AL-KO
- Altoz
- AGCO
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black + Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Cobra Garden Machinery
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- Excel Industries
- Future Gen Robotics
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hayter Limited
- Hitachi
- The Hyundai Motor Group
- iRobot
- LG
- LOWE's Corporation (KOBALT)
- Makita Corporation
- Mamibot
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Metalcraft
- Moridge Manufacturing
- Ningbo NGP INDUSTRY
- Positec Tool (WORX)
- R&R Products
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- The SUMEC Corp.
- Swisher Acquisition
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Venture Products
- Volta
- Walker Manufacturing
- Weibang
- WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
