Global Lawn Mower Market Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025 - Major Vendors are Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group

The lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50 % during the period 2019-2025.



The global lawn mower industry is expected to witness surging demand during the period 2019-2025. With the increase in spending toward professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with IoT, and developing sustainable cities, the demand for lawn mowers is anticipated to grow. Further, the increase in leisure activities, such as golf, is growing in Europe, North America, and the APAC, fueling the market growth.



Insights By Geography



North America is expected to observe a high demand for commercial lawn mowers worldwide. An increasing number of policies and programs focusing on greenery in public spaces are projected to affect the US market significantly. Several commercial clients will probably opt for eco-friendly methods to support sustainability efforts. Several industry players emphasize the implementation of environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions and superior and improved efficiency.



The share of gas-powered garden products remains almost unchanged. However, the market has been witnessing increased demand for cordless equipment. The disadvantages related to corded equipment such as electric hazards (electrocution and tripping off) and limited mobility are boosting the demand for cordless products.



Further, other vendors are strengthening their presence in the region. Increasing competition in the market is propelling vendors to constantly introduce new lawn mowers, which employ advanced technology and are more efficient than their predecessors.



Insights By Vendors



The global lawn mower market is moderately fragmented, with several local and global market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment could harm vendors. While the market is characterized by diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base. A rise in product/service expansions, technical advances, and M&A are expected to exacerbate industry competitiveness.



Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the global commercial lawn mower market. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high. Simultaneously, the demand is nascent in emerging economies such as India due to the entry of many foreign brands into these countries.



Market Dynamics



Impact Of COVID-19

Overview

COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade

Market Opportunities & Trends



Connecting Lawn Mowers With IoT

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx Of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Market Growth Enablers



Increased Demand For Golf Courses

Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

Development Of Sustainable Cities

Market Restraints



Increase In Artificial Grass Usage

Rise In Xeriscaping

Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Labors

Prominent Vendors

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

Techtronic Industries

Textron

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

Alfred Karcher

AL-KO

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

The Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

LG

LOWE's Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP INDUSTRY

Positec Tool (WORX)

R&R Products

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

The SUMEC Corp.

Swisher Acquisition

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Venture Products

Volta

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

