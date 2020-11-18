Global Lawn Mower Market Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025 - Major Vendors are Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group
Nov 18, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50 % during the period 2019-2025.
The global lawn mower industry is expected to witness surging demand during the period 2019-2025. With the increase in spending toward professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with IoT, and developing sustainable cities, the demand for lawn mowers is anticipated to grow. Further, the increase in leisure activities, such as golf, is growing in Europe, North America, and the APAC, fueling the market growth.
Insights By Geography
North America is expected to observe a high demand for commercial lawn mowers worldwide. An increasing number of policies and programs focusing on greenery in public spaces are projected to affect the US market significantly. Several commercial clients will probably opt for eco-friendly methods to support sustainability efforts. Several industry players emphasize the implementation of environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions and superior and improved efficiency.
The share of gas-powered garden products remains almost unchanged. However, the market has been witnessing increased demand for cordless equipment. The disadvantages related to corded equipment such as electric hazards (electrocution and tripping off) and limited mobility are boosting the demand for cordless products.
Further, other vendors are strengthening their presence in the region. Increasing competition in the market is propelling vendors to constantly introduce new lawn mowers, which employ advanced technology and are more efficient than their predecessors.
Insights By Vendors
The global lawn mower market is moderately fragmented, with several local and global market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment could harm vendors. While the market is characterized by diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base. A rise in product/service expansions, technical advances, and M&A are expected to exacerbate industry competitiveness.
Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the global commercial lawn mower market. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high. Simultaneously, the demand is nascent in emerging economies such as India due to the entry of many foreign brands into these countries.
Market Dynamics
Impact Of COVID-19
- Overview
- COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Connecting Lawn Mowers With IoT
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Growing Influx Of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers
Market Growth Enablers
- Increased Demand For Golf Courses
- Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
- Development Of Sustainable Cities
Market Restraints
- Increase In Artificial Grass Usage
- Rise In Xeriscaping
- Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Labors
Prominent Vendors
- Ariens Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Deere & Company
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alamo Group
- Alfred Karcher
- AL-KO
- Altoz
- AGCO
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black + Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Cobra Garden Machinery
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- Excel Industries
- Future Gen Robotics
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hayter Limited
- Hitachi
- The Hyundai Motor Group
- iRobot
- LG
- LOWE's Corporation (KOBALT)
- Makita Corporation
- Mamibot
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Metalcraft
- Moridge Manufacturing
- Ningbo NGP INDUSTRY
- Positec Tool (WORX)
- R&R Products
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- The SUMEC Corp.
- Swisher Acquisition
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Venture Products
- Volta
- Walker Manufacturing
- Weibang
- WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
