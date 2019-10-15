Global Lead Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead market worldwide is projected to grow by 6.9 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Batteries, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 11.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Batteries will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 241.6 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 205 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Batteries will reach a market size of 591.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.9 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Glencore International AG; Gravita India Limited; Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.; Nyrstar NV; Teck Resources Ltd.; Vedanta Resources PLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lead Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lead Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Lead Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Lead Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Batteries (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Batteries (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Batteries (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lead Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 10: United States Lead Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Lead Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by

Application in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 12: Lead Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Lead Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Lead Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 15: Canadian Lead Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lead in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Japanese Lead Market in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 18: Lead Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Lead in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Lead Market Review in China in Thousand Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Lead Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lead Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 22: European Lead Market Demand Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Lead Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Lead Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Lead Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 26: Lead Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Lead Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Lead Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: French Lead Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Lead Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Lead Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: German Lead Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Lead Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Lead in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Lead Market Review in Italy in Thousand Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Lead Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lead in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: United Kingdom Lead Market in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Lead Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Lead Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Lead Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Spanish Lead Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Lead Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Lead Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 45: Lead Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Lead Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Lead Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Lead Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Lead Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Lead Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Lead Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Lead Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Lead Historic Market Review in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Lead Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Lead Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Lead Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Lead Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Lead Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Lead Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 60: Indian Lead Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Lead Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Lead Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Lead Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Lead in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lead Market in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Lead Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Lead Market Trends by Region/Country

in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 68: Lead Market in Latin America in Thousand Metric Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Lead Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Demand for Lead in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Lead Market Review in Latin America in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Lead Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Lead Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Lead Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Lead Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Lead Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Lead Historic Market Review in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Lead Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Lead Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Lead Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Lead Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Lead Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Lead Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 84: Lead Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Lead Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Lead Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Lead Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Lead Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Lead Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application

for 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Lead Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lead in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Iranian Lead Market in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Lead Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Lead Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Lead Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Lead Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lead in Thousand Metric Tons

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Lead Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Lead Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Lead Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Lead Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Lead Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Lead Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Lead Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Lead Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Lead Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Lead Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 108: Lead Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG

GRAVITA INDIA LIMITED

NYRSTAR N.V

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

