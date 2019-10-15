Global Lead Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead market worldwide is projected to grow by 6.9 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Batteries, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 11.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Batteries will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 241.6 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 205 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Batteries will reach a market size of 591.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.9 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Glencore International AG; Gravita India Limited; Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.; Nyrstar NV; Teck Resources Ltd.; Vedanta Resources PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lead Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG
GRAVITA INDIA LIMITED
NYRSTAR N.V
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
