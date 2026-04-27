Global Leader HLB Lighting Design Establishes Seattle Studio

The studio reinforces HLB's commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences in the Pacific Northwest.

SEATTLE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HLB Lighting Design, the largest independent architectural lighting design firm globally, announces the opening of its new design studio in Seattle, Washington, US. The new location marks a significant milestone in the firm's long-standing relationship with the design community of the Pacific Northwest and reinforces HLB's commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences through local presence supported by an international design team.

HLB President and Senior Principal Teal Brogden shared, "Seattle is a dynamic and design-forward city with a deep appreciation for innovation, sustainability, and human-centered environments. Establishing a physical studio here allows us to better serve our clients while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the region. We are energized by the opportunities ahead and by the ability to pair local leadership with the full strength of our collective team."

Director Kevin Frary shared, "Opening a Seattle studio is a natural next step in how we support our clients and collaborators here. Being local allows us to be more present, more responsive, and more deeply engaged in the design conversations that shape this region. I'm excited to continue building on the momentum we've established and to work alongside our clients to deliver thoughtful, impactful lighting experiences."

HLB has contributed to a number of significant projects across the Seattle region, including the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building and the Seattle Aquarium Ocean Pavilion. The firm's regional portfolio also includes cultural and institutional landmarks such as Benaroya Hall and multiple projects at the University of Washington, reflecting a long-standing commitment to design excellence in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle studio joins HLB's network of studios across the United States and internationally, enabling the firm to maintain a personalized approach while leveraging the knowledge, innovation, and technical expertise of over 160 team members.

About HLB Lighting Design

Founded in 1968, HLB Lighting Design is the largest independent architectural lighting design firm in the world. The firm specializes in creating compelling, holistic lighting experiences that redefine the way people interact with the built environment. HLB's longstanding legacy of excellence, combined with its multiple boutique studios, delivers one of the most transformative client experiences in the industry.

CONTACT:

Courtney VanAllen, [email protected]

Sam Elders, [email protected]

www.hlblighting.com

SOURCE HLB Lighting Design