Global Leader in Dock and Yard Management Solutions Releases its Latest White Paper, The Paperless Pandemic: How Ditching Documents Keeps People Safe

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Solutions - the industry leader in customizable Dock Scheduling and Yard Management solutions - releases a white paper focusing on the implementation of paperless technology and processes to help create a safer and more reliable business environment.

These simple steps not only protect your company, employees and partners from the transmission of germs and viruses - like the novel coronavirus - but can also refine multiple aspects of your business such as:

Technology for a Paperless Future

Key Benefits of Adopting Paperless Processes

Customer Case Studies

The second part of the white paper outlines many concrete examples of how C3 Solutions has worked with its customers, specifically during the ongoing global pandemic, to help tailor business needs across many different industries (ie: parcel post, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and retail). This has been possible via native functionalities like attachment of electronic documents, a tailored carrier/supplier web portal, automated notifications, automated gate process, full mobile capabilities, and real-time visibility.

C3's recent shift to HTML5 has allowed for the company's software solutions to become 100% mobile-friendly. This facilitates collaboration among all users since their progressive web applications (PWA) are readily available on any mobile device. Users will be able to consult statuses and file attachments (shipment documents); as well as perform their daily operations on a mobile device.

C3 is proud to continue providing paperless, automated, and touch-free business solutions to aid in the growing need for global environmental sustainability; and the overall health of our communities, clients, and employees.

C3 Reservations, C3's Online Dock Scheduling System, streamlines the scheduling process by improving dock productivity, expanding visibility on scheduled appointments and measuring vendor compliance.

C3 Yard, C3's Web-based Yard Management Solution empowers yard managers by providing visibility on yard assets, optimizing the flow of trailers from gate to gate and automating yard driver task assignment.

About C3 Solutions

C3 Solutions is an information technology company specialized in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients around the world and across many industries including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing and parcel post.

Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 is dedicated to developing, implementing and supporting the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. www.c3solutions.com

