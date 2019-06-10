Global Leader in Electric Power Generation Tradeshows, POWERGEN International, Doubles-Down For The Energy Industry

TULSA, Okla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERGEN International, one of the world's most recognized and trusted power generation events yet somewhat a new player in Clarion Energy's Global Power & Energy Series, is proud of its 30-year history, which it recently celebrated, but it is now turning its focus to the future. The POWERGEN International team has been gathering customer insights about the industry and is especially focused on where power and energy is going for the North American and global marketplaces. This focus is already resulting in an unconventional take on how the business of energy can occur at the tradeshow level.

"To say our goal was to make POWERGEN International a refreshingly unrecognizable energy event would probably get it about half-right," said Duncan Reid, Executive Vice President, Clarion Events, "We also want to offer something really unique so it is now completely free for companies and utilities generating power. We place very high value on our customers, viewing their collective insights as our true steering committee when it comes to quality and value."

Clarion Events acquired POWERGEN International in Q2 of 2018 and with that purchase, a rollout occurred including non-traditional best practices and proven programs. Amongst were the student and start-up program Initiate!; the Knowledge Hubs, educational content available free for anyone walking the exhibit floor; and MATCH!, a truly guaranteed meeting scheduling product for actively sourcing procurement specialists with concierge-level customer servicing to back its success.

Initiate! is designed to introduce young companies not ready to make a full-scale tradeshow investment to the exhibit hall where they can network and present their products/services to a jury of seasoned industry professionals. These start-ups will be joining the likes of some of this biggest names in the industry, including: Doosan, Hurst, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, ABB and Black & Veatch. This also includes an investment in young talent in an atmosphere that connects them with peers and mentors in a dedicated zone on the floor. Initiate! is a proactive response to the challenges brought on by an aging workforce.

"The level of excitement behind Initiate! reassures us that we're headed in the right direction," said Teresa Hansen, Vice President, Global Content, "We've seen an overwhelming level of support from our program committee and strong early interest from a multitude of applicants, and we still have nearly a month left for submissions."

The Knowledge Hubs are an intentional surplus of new and engaging content that goes beyond what is offered in the Summit. They are located on the exhibition floor and are specifically designed to expose as many individuals as possible to the education program during all three days of the exhibition.

"We've tasked our program committee with building a completely new conference summit program reflective of the U.S. energy mix to ensure new content, solutions and technology are the focus," said MaryBeth DeWitt, Senior Vice President, Operations & North America Energy. "By developing some of this content for the floor, we aim to foster engagement and active facetime between attendees and exhibiting companies – ultimately driving more business transactions."

The most impactful change is granting complimentary access to POWERGEN International for power producers, utilities, municipals, hospitals, datacenters and other qualified sectors so they gain full access to the exhibit hall where all these new additions are taking place.

POWERGEN International 2019 is set to push the transformation of power even further with a summit program of immersive content on the digital transformation and optimization of the power plant, energy storage breakthroughs, the increasing demand for on-site power, and the evolving demand for microgrids. The knowledge hubs bring a wealth of additional content to the exhibition for all attendees including smart power plants, decentralized energy, a look to the future for conventional, the current and projected growth of renewables – and much more. Beyond the program is a vast exhibition of established product/services providers and new, innovative start-ups plus unique networking events and meeting technology designed to deliver each unique visitor with their unique experience and networking prospects.

POWERGEN International registration is now open with early bird rates available until September 20, 2019. To register, visit power-gen.com.

#POWERGEN2019

