Global Leader in Hair Regrowth and Restoration Chooses Bright Pattern for Omnichannel Digital Customer Engagement

"The company came to us with an urgent need to move from in-person consultations to digital communication due to the pandemic," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "With Bright Pattern, the company launched new digital marketing and sales campaigns to continue increasing customers and revenue. The company is interested in expanding their channel usage in more innovative ways, including allowing customers to video chat with hair restoration experts and even letting customers text a picture of their scalp to receive quotes or recommendations."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

