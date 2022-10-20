Global Leader in Window Coverings Norman® USA to Appear on Designing Spaces™ Airing on Lifetime TV®

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman® USA's award-winning WCMA-certified "Best for Kids™" products will be featured in an episode of Designing Spaces™ airing on Lifetime TV® on October 21, 2022 titled "Hidden Hazards in the Home: Innovations in Peace of Mind for Today's Parents."

For more than 50 years, Norman®'s innovation in the window fashion industry has positioned the brand to be the leader in quality, innovation, safety, and fashion. They have taken an industry stand by discontinuing the manufacturing and selling of corded window blinds in 2022. Norman complies with some of the highest global product safety standards, including current Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards for window coverings and are an active participant in the WCMA "Best for Kids™" rigorous certification program.

The episode will focus on Norman®'s safety innovation with:

SmartDrape™ Shades, an award-winning design that brings both elegance and functionality to any room. They have a soft and sheer fabric that is specially woven to bring style, versatility, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. SmartDrape™ allows consumers to be in control of the light and privacy in their home, as they can open or close the cordless shade by sliding the wand across the shade and the fabric can go from sheer to solid by simply twisting the wand. Eliminating pull cords, which are a notable safety hazard, provides a child safe and fashionable solution for the consumer. These unique shades are also practical with today's busy families, and can be cleaned on the delicate cycle of your washing machine.

The Soluna™ Roller Shades are a versatile window treatment for those who want to be child and pet safe, while also maintaining a home's comfort and style. These shades also include LightGuard 360™, a custom option that blocks out more light than a standard window shade, allowing for an extra room darkening solution that blocks out any excess light rays. They are available in a wide variety of on-trend fabrics for consumers to select, based on how much light they want to bring in or keep out of their home. These shades are also certified as "Best for Kids™," with Norman®'s PrecisionLift™ Cordless system or motorized system.

The episode premiers on October 21st at 7:30 a.m. EST/PST on Lifetime TV®. It will also be available to view after the premiere on https://www.designingspaces.tv/.

About Norman ® USA

Norman® is a global manufacturer with almost 50 years of excellence in crafting fine window furnishings with exceptional quality, that remains constant and paramount in the company's sustained success. It's a philosophy of continual improvement that drives Norman® to innovate and is evident in every detail. Few companies will farm their own wood, make their own components, or weave their own cords. At Norman®, everything matters and anything is possible. Norman® strives to exceed the highest industry standards. That's why Norman® is focused on leading the industry in quality, service, selection and value. From our patented performance and safety enhancing features, award-winning product designs, to our socially responsible processes in manufacturing and forestry, Norman® has a history of defining the future.

www.normanusa.com | @normanwindowfashions

About Designing Spaces

Designing Spaces™ is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces™ covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://www.designingspaces.tv/.

Media Contact:

Jillian Eldredge

508-207-2384

[email protected]

SOURCE Norman USA