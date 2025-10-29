Global Leaders Explore How Quality Is Becoming a Strategic Advantage

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shainin, a global leader in problem-solving and quality engineering, will host "Turning Quality into a Strategic Advantage," a 60-minute virtual executive panel celebrating World Quality Month. The event brings together senior leaders from defense, automotive, and advanced manufacturing industries to explore how organizations are transforming quality from a measure of compliance into a core business strategy, fueling faster problem resolution, stronger resilience, and sustainable growth.

"Quality is no longer just a department, it's a business capability," said Craig Hysong, President and CEO of Shainin. Post this Industry leaders are redefining quality as a strategic advantage. Shainin’s upcoming World Quality Month executive panel explores how structured problem-solving and data-driven leadership are transforming performance across global industries.

Quality as a Strategic Discipline

Across industries, executives are re-examining what quality means in a world defined by speed and precision. This panel will highlight how structured problem-solving, cultural alignment, and data-driven decisions accelerate performance at scale.

"Quality is no longer just a department, it's a business capability," said Craig Hysong, President and CEO of Shainin. "Organizations that embed speed and precision into how they solve problems are outperforming their competition. This conversation is about that transformation."

Panel Perspectives

Leaders from defense, automotive, and mobility industries will share how structured problem-solving and quality-driven leadership are reshaping performance and resilience in complex global operations. Among the featured speakers is Larry Ferranto, Vice President, Maritime and Land Systems at Northrop Grumman, who will discuss how accelerating problem-solving drives measurable impact on business metrics and customer satisfaction.

Other panelists include senior leaders from a global automotive manufacturer and a former chief experience executive in mobility and customer satisfaction, who will offer perspectives on how quality culture and leadership alignment drive measurable improvement across industries.

Together, these leaders will share practical insights into how quality strategy is redefining performance in industries that depend on precision, reliability, and trust.

What Attendees Will Gain

Strategic Perspective — How top organizations use quality to accelerate performance and innovation.

Real-World Lessons — Stories from executives who have led measurable cultural and operational change.

Actionable Ideas — Ways to embed quality as a driver of competitive advantage.

Event Details

Event: Turning Quality into a Strategic Advantage

Date: November 6, 2025

Format: 60-minute virtual executive panel with live Q&A

Registration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/558e8f95-7eb8-4297-9c58-671057602a6e@8408cd55-d19b-48ea-9fbf-af82307fe251

Seats are limited. Join global leaders this World Quality Month to explore how quality can become your organization's most strategic advantage.

About Shainin

For more than 75 years, Shainin has helped organizations solve complex problems faster and more effectively through structured, data-driven methods. From Red X® technical investigations to Resilient Engineering and TransaXional approaches, Shainin enables teams to identify and control the dominant causes of variation. The result is a culture of speed, precision, and reliability that transforms quality into a sustainable competitive advantage.

Learn more at shainin.com.

Media Contact:

Jenn D'Jamoos

Marketing & Communications, Shainin

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.shainin.com

SOURCE Shainin