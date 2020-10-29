Global Leaders Gather Two Days After U.S. Election at International Leadership Association Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership experts from around the world will gather live and online 5 – 9 November for the International Leadership Association's (ILA's) virtual global conference, Leading at the Edge. Global leaders and featured speakers will meaningfully address the changing role of leadership globally in an era of COVID-19, declining democratic norms, social justice movements, economic uncertainty, corporate responsibility, climate emergency, and more.

A partial list of featured plenary and spotlight speakers includes:

Leading at the Edge #ILA2020Global Keynote Speaker Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)

Global Leaders - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Director-General, The World Health Organization - WHO); Martin Chungong (Director-General, The Inter-Parliamentary Union); The Right Honourable Kim Campbell (19th Prime Minister of Canada); George A. Papandreou (Prime Minister of Greece 2009-2011); John, Lord Alderdice (House of Lords, Parliament of the U.K.); Rêz Gardî (International Human Rights Activist); Kehkashan Basu (Green Hope Foundation); Kenneth Roth (Human Rights Watch); Sandie Okoro (Sr. VP, World Bank).

Thought Leaders – ILA 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Ron Heifetz (Harvard University) and Ron Riggio (Claremont McKenna College); Otto Scharmer (Presencing Institute); Margaret Heffernan (Forward Institute); Matt Qvortrup (Coventry University); Henry Mintzberg (McGill University); Barbara Kellerman (Harvard University).

Business Leaders - May Abdel Asim (Founder, Media & More in Cairo); Helle Bank Jorgensen (CEO, Competent Boards); Christophe Dubi (ED, International Olympic Committee); Aline Kamakian (Chef & CEO, Fig Holding); Mahmoud Mohieldin (ED, International Monetary Fund); Mark Shapiro (President and CEO, Toronto Blue Jays).

With a stellar list of keynotes and featured speakers, 400+ expert session and workshop presenters, and a diverse array of networking opportunities Leading at the Edge promises to inform, inspire, and invigorate.

As ILA President & CEO, Cynthia Cherrey sums up, "Our live, online virtual event is designed to deliver everything that makes an in-person ILA conference special: plenaries from global leaders working at the intersection of theory and practice; workshops, panels, and presentations with speakers from around the world; special networking activities organized by our member communities and social engagement committee designed to help attendees converse and create collaborative networks; and a Meeting Hub that allows you to easily set up impromptu virtual meetings on our conference platform."

The conference is open to everyone. Registration fees are as low as $125 USD and attendees can choose to attend the sessions live or access the video recordings on-demand through the end of the year. Continuing Education credits (CEUs) are also available to meet professional requirements.

"We invite you to join us for this live online virtual conference as we explore leadership, the ways that we lead, and what we expect from leaders," remarks Conference Chair Kathryn Goldman Schuyler. "Leading at the Edge will nourish those who lead, consult, teach, study, and conduct research with exciting ideas, innovative projects, and good friends — both old and new."

For complete details, please explore the conference website at ILAGlobalConference.org. To request a media pass to the conference, contact Debra DeRuyver at [email protected].

The International Leadership Association is a worldwide professional association committed to advancing leadership knowledge and practice for a better world. We accomplish our mission through the creation of trusted leadership resources and via the synergy that occurs by bringing people together in the trusted space of our conferences and events, collectively having a multiplier impact on leadership and change. For more than twenty years the ILA has convened extraordinary talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines, and generations. Learn more at www.ila-net.org.

