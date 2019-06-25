Global Leaders in Migraine Research to Convene at The American Headache Society 61st Annual Scientific Meeting
Emerging Data Advances Understanding of Migraine Impact and Treatment
Jun 25, 2019
MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the American Headache Society (AHS) 61st Annual Scientific Meeting, leading researchers and clinicians specializing in migraine, cluster headache, post-traumatic headache, and other types of headache will present groundbreaking data on the basic and clinical science of these extraordinarily common and disabling diseases. Exciting advances in the treatment of migraine and cluster headache will be highlighted at the meeting, which takes place July 11 – July 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dr. Andrew Charles, the Chair of the Scientific Program Committee for the meeting, will highlight some of the data being showcased during a Facebook Live event taking place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 am PDT/12:00 pm EDT. Join the conversation at: https://www.facebook.com/ahsheadache/
"The American Headache Society is honored to provide this forum for researchers and clinicians at the forefront of a tremendous sea change in the understanding and treatment of migraine and other headache disorders," said American Headache Society CEO Howard Rosen. "We look forward to welcoming more than 1,000 specialists from around the world to share ideas and experiences at our Annual Meeting, which will showcase more than 320 accepted scientific abstracts."
"We have entered a dramatically new era in headache medicine, in which new insights into the causes and consequences of migraine and other headache disorders have led to the development of remarkable new treatments," said Dr. Andrew Charles. "The data presented at the 61st AHS Annual Scientific Meeting will highlight our incredible progress including advances in treatment with anti-CGRP and neuromodulation devices, which are all part of the enthusiasm and optimism seen in our field today."
Migraine is one of the most common of all causes of disability worldwide, and represents a tremendous burden on individuals, families and healthcare systems. The diverse scientific and clinical data to be presented at the AHS Annual Scientific Meeting will bring us closer to the common goal of reducing this burden.
The AHS has a longstanding history of sponsoring innovative science, healthcare provider education and extensive involvement of its members in leading the most pivotal clinical trials. AHS is committed to improving the lives of those with migraine and works closely in conjunction with the American Migraine Foundation, a patient education and research arm founded by AHS in 2010.
Following is a select list of scheduled scientific presentations to be presented at the Annual Meeting. Note that all times are ET and subject to change:
Friday, July 12, 2019
- 11:30 am – 11:40 am
The Relationship between Migraine and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in Postmenopausal Women in the Observational Longitudinal Cohort of the Women's Health Initiative Study (WHI)
Jelena Pavlovic, Md, PhD (ID Number OR01)
- 11:40 am – 11:50 am
Peroxynitrite Decomposition Catalysts Inhibit Acute Intracranial Dural-nociceptive Activation and Sensitisation of Central Trigeminovascular Neurons
Simon Akerman, PhD, FAHS (ID Number OR02)
- 11:50 am – 12:00 pm
A Randomized Trial of Telemedicine for Migraine Management
Deborah I. Friedman, MD, MPH, FAHS (ID Number LBOR-01)
- 12:00 pm – 12:10 pm
Acute and Preventive Treatment Patterns in Episodic Cluster Headache: Findings from the United States, United Kingdom and Germany
Jeffrey Scott Andrews, PharmD (ID Number OR04)
- 12:10 pm – 12:20 pm
Demographics, Headache Characteristics, and Other Factors Associated with Opioid Use in People with Migraine: Results from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes Study
Todd Schwedt, MD, MSCI, FAHS (OR05)
- 12:20 pm – 12:30 pm
American Registry for Migraine Research: Methodology and Description of Initial Cohort
David Dodick, MD, FAHS (ID Number OR06)
- 12:30 pm – 12:40 pm
Noninvasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Inhibits Trigeminal Nociception in Two Episodic Migraine Models by Enhancing Descending Pain Modulation
Paul Durham, PhD (ID Number OR07)
- 12:40 pm – 12:50 pm
One-Year Incidence of Migraine in the US Population: Results from the Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment (MAST) Study
Richard B. Lipton, MD, FAHS (ID Number OR08)
Saturday, July 13, 2019
- 8:00 am – 8:10 am
Orally Administered Atogepant was Efficacious, Safe, and Tolerable for the Prevention of Migraine: Results from a Phase 2b/3 Study
David Dodick, MD, FAHS (ID Number IOR01)
- 8:10 am – 8:20 am
Ubrogepant is Effective for the Acute Treatment of Migraine in Patients for whom Triptans are Ineffective
Andrew Blumenfeld, MD (ID Number IOR02)
- 8:20 am – 8:30 am
Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled Study of Galcanezumab in Patients with Chronic Cluster Headache: Results from 3-Month Double-Blind Treatment
Tina Oakes, PhD (ID Number IOR03)
- 8:30 am - 8:40 am
Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine: The Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized, Sham-controlled PREMIUM trial
Eric Liebler, BA (ID Number IOR04)
- 8:40 am – 8:50 am
Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Rimegepant 75 Mg Orally Dissolving Tablet for the Acute Treatment of Migraine: Results from a Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial, Study 303
Richard B. Lipton, MD, FAHS (ID Number IOR05)
- 8:50 am – 9:00 am
Effects of Lasmiditan on Driving Performance: Results of 2 Randomized, Blinded, Crossover Simulated Driving Studies with Placebo and Active Controls
Eric Pearlman, MD, PhD (ID Number IOR06)
- 9:00 am – 9:10 am
Medication Overuse in a Post-hoc Analysis of Phase 3 Placebo-controlled Studies of Galcanezumab in the Prevention of Episodic and Chronic Migraine
Sheena Aurora, MD (ID Number IOR07)
- 9:10 am – 9:20 am
Clinically Meaningful Responses to Fremanezumab in Patients with Migraine and Documented Inadequate Response to 2-4 Classes of Migraine Preventive Medications in the Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-controlled FOCUS Study
Egilius Spierings, MD, PhD (ID Number IOR08)
- 9:20 am – 9:30 am
Results from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes Study Demonstrate a High Level of Unmet Need for Migraine Treatment in People Who Discontinue Acute Prescription Migraine Medication
Susan Hutchinson, MD (ID Number IOR09)
- 9:30 am – 9:40 am
Sustained Efficacy and Long-term safety of Erenumab in Patients with Episodic Migraine: 4+ year results of a 5-year, Open-label Extension Study
Massoud Ashina, MD, PhD (ID Number IOR10)
- 9:40 am – 9:50 am
Incorporating Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) into Usual Care Reduces Acute Migraine Medication Use
Michael J. Marmura, MD, FAHS (ID Number IOR11)
- 9:50 am – 10:00 am
First Non-invasive Combined Occipital & Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation Digital Therapeutics System for Treatment of Migraine: A Randomized, Sham-controlled, Double-blind Clinical Trial
Eran Schenker (ID Number LBIOR12)
- 10:30 am – 10:40 am
Testing the Impact of Post-traumatic Headache on Headache Complexity in a Sample of Soldiers
Ann Scher, PhD (ID Number OR09)
- 10:40 am – 10:50 am
Opioid Use Among People with Migraine: Results of the OVERCOME Study
Sait Ashina, MD (ID Number OR10)
- 10:50 am – 11:00 am
Rates and Predictors of Using Opioids in the Emergency Department to Treat Migraine in Adolescents and Young Adults
Jennifer Bickel, MD (ID Number OR11)
- 11:00 am – 11:10 am
Cerebral and Systemic Angiopathy in Middle-aged People with Migraine
Ken Ikeda, MD, PhD (ID Number OR12)
- 11:10 am – 11:20 am
Characterization of the Effects of the Calcitonin Gene–Related Peptide (CGRP) Receptor Antagonists, Atogepant and Ubrogepant, on Isolated Human Coronary, Cerebral, and Middle Meningeal Arteries
Eloísa Rubio-Beltran, PhD (ID Number OR13)
- 11:20 am – 11:30 am
White Light Exposure and Risk of Headache Onset among Patients with Episodic Migraine
Suzanne Bertisch, MD, MPH (ID Number LBOR-02)
- 11:30 am – 11:40 am
Extracranial Injections of OnabotulinumtoxinA in Combination with Intravenous Injection of Atogepant Attenuates Activation and Sensitization of HT and WDR Neurons by CSD
Agustin Melo-Carrillo, MD, PhD (ID Number LBOR-03)
- 11:40 am – 11:50 am
Intake of Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and the Occurrence of Migraine: A Cross-sectional Analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2001 to 2004 Database
Margaret Slavin, PhD, RD (ID Number LBOR-04)
- 2:15 pm – 2:25 pm
Cutaneous Heat Pain and Light-Induced Pain Thresholds in Post-traumatic Headache Attributed to Mild Traumatic Brain Injury
Amaal Starling, MD, FAHS (ID Number OR14)
- 2:25 pm – 2:35 pm
Stigmatizing Attitudes about Migraine by People without Migraine: Results of the OVERCOME Study
Robert Shapiro, MD, PhD, FAHS (ID Number OR15)
- 2:35 pm – 2:45 pm
Pubertal Maturation and Its Association with Migraine Headache in Adolescent Girls
Vincent Martin, MD, FAHS (ID Number OR16)
- 2:45 pm – 2:55 pm
Migraine Care Across the Healthcare Landscape in the United States Among Those with ≥4 Migraine Headache Days Per Month: Results of the OVERCOME Study
Dawn Buse, PhD, FAHS (ID Number OR17)
- 2:55 pm – 3:05 pm
Central Sites Controlling CGRP-induced Light-aversive Behavior
Levi Sowers, PhD (ID Number OR18)
- 3:05 pm – 3:15 pm
Headache Treatment Pattern and Co-morbid Health Burden Associated with Emergency Department and Urgent Care Use in People with Migraine: Survey Results from Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment Study
Todd Schwedt, MD, MSCI, FAHS (ID Number OR19)
- 3:15 pm – 3:25 pm
Social Network Analysis of Young Adolescents with Migraine
Shuu-Jiun Wang, MD, FAHS (ID Number OR20)
Following is a select list of abstracts that will be presented as posters:
- P01 Central Mechanisms of Cortical Spreading Depression Inhibition by Vagus Nerve Stimulation
Morais, Andreia
- P02 Cortical Spreading Depression Inhibition by Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation: Dose-response and Duration of Effect
Morais, Andreia
- P03 Early Life Stress-induced Increases in Cortical Spreading Depression Susceptibility and Anxiety Are Not Expressed in the Progeny of Stressed Male Rats
Collins, Stuart
- P06 Noninvasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation and Morphine Transiently Inhibit Trigeminal Pain Signaling in a Chronic Migraine Model
Durham, Paul
- P09 CGRP Antibodies as Adjunctive Prophylactic Therapy for Prolonging the Therapeutic Effect of OnabotulinumtoxinA Injections Among Chronic Migraine Patients
Yuan, Heidi
- P12 Eptinezumab Reduces the Frequency of Headaches and Migraines in Patients with Episodic or Chronic Migraine: Results from the PRO
- P13 OnabotulinumtoxinA Is Safe and Effective in Patients Who Discontinue Topiramate: Results of the FORWARD Study
Rothrock, John
- P15 Multiple Sclerosis and Headache: A Further Examination of These Comorbid Conditions in Patients Receiving Care in a Multiple Sclerosis Center: A Cross-Sectional Study
Minen, Mia
- P16 Reduced Impact of Headaches after Migraine Preventive Treatment with Eptinezumab in Patients with Chronic Migraine: Results from the PREVAIL Open-Label Safety Study
Spierings, Egilius
- P17 Eptinezumab Treatment for Migraine Prevention Reduces Migraine Disability in Patients with Chronic Migraine: An Analysis from the PREVAIL Open-Label Safety Study
Kudrow, David
- P18 The Effect of Lacosamide on Chronic Migraine: Retrospective Analysis in a Single Center Academic Headache Center
Yuan, Heidi
- P19 Early Prescribing Patterns of the Anti-Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Monoclonal Antibodies Are Dominated by Adjunctive Use for Episodic and Chronic Migraine Prevention: Trending the First Year of US Adoption
Schobel, Virginia
- P22 Impact of US Physicians' Perceptions of the Distinct Pharmacological and Clinical Characteristics of the Novel Anti-Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Monoclonal Antibodies on Self-Reported Chronic Migraine Prevention Brand Share
Schobel, Virginia
- P23 Effectiveness of Erenumbab-aooe on High Frequency Migraine Patients in a Tertiary Center
Preston, Juliette
- P25 Longitudinal Preventive Medication Use Patterns in Patients Receiving OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment: A Chart Review Study
Burch, Rebecca
- P28 A Survey of American Headache Society Members on Treatment of Migraine in Pregnancy
Hamilton, Katherine
- P29 Elective Hospitalizations for Intractable Headache: Outcomes and Response Predictors
Kiarashi, Jessica
- P30 DFN-15 (Celecoxib Oral Solution, 25 mg/mL) in the Acute Treatment of Episodic Migraine: Efficacy Results from Two Phase III Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Studies
Lipton, Richard
- P35 Long-Term Safety of Fremanezumab: Results of a 1-Year Study
Ning, Xiaoping
- P38 Post-Market Observational Study of Patient Experience with Erenumab
Robblee, Jennifer
- P39 Changes in MIDAS, Perceived Stress, Frontalis Muscle Activity and NSAID Usage in Patients with Migraine Headache Without Aura Following Ayurveda and Yoga Compared to Controls: An Open Labeled Non-randomized Study
Sharma, Vasudha
- P41 Rimegepant 75 Mg Demonstrates Superiority to Placebo on Nausea Freedom: Results from a Post Hoc Pooled Analysis of 3 Phase 3 Trials in the Acute Treatment of Migraine
Croop, Robert
- P45 The Impact of Shift Work on Migraine: A Case Series and Literature Review
Sandoe, Claire
- P51 Prevalence of Gastric Ulcer Disease (UD) and Association with NSAID Use Among Persons with Migraine: Results from the Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment (MAST) Study
Lipton, Richard
- P52 Understanding Practice Patterns Surrounding the Use of Hormonal Therapies in Migraine: results from the Women's Health Migraine Survey
Grosberg, Brian
- P53 Who Is Eligible for Novel Medications Designed for the Acute Treatment of Migraine and What Are Their Unmet Needs? Results of the OVERCOME Study
Lipton, Richard
- P54 Impact of Migraine Headache Day Frequency on Associated Health : Results from the 2017 Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment (MAST) Study
Lipton, Richard
- P56 Symptom Patterns, Disability, and Physician Visits Among a US Sample of People with Migraine: Results of the OVERCOME Study
Reed, Michael
- P57 A Real-World Analysis of the Burden of Migraine in Patients with Prior Treatment Failure: Evidence from the BECOME Study
Lucas, Christian
- P60 Evaluating the Relationship of Healthcare Professional-Patient Communication, Treatment and Satisfaction: Results from Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment Study
Buse, Dawn
- P62 Characteristics of Migraine Patients Visiting the European Headache Specialist Centers: Real-World Evidence from the Multinational BECOME Study
Pozo-Rosich, Patricia
- P64 Factors Associated with Most Bothersome Non-Headache Migraine Symptom (Nausea, Photophobia and Phonophobia): Results from the Migraine in America Symptoms and Treatment (MAST) Study
Munjal, Sagar
- P68 Prevalence and Incremental Healthcare Costs of Comorbid Depression in Migraine Care
Kee, Arianna
- P70 Epidemiology of Headache in Latin America: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Its Prevalence and Incidence
Pacheco-Barrios, Kevin
- P73 Economic Aspects of Establishing Prior Use of Two Oral Triptans Before Starting Novel Acute Treatments for Migraine
Pohl, Gerhardt
- P74 Impact of Migraine on the Prevalence and Clinical Presentation of Depression: A Population-based Study
Chu, Min Kyung
- P76 Systematic Review of Clinical Studies Evaluating Non-invasive Neuromodulation for Migraine and Cluster Headache
Reuter, Uwe
- P77 Scoping Review of Migraine and Air Pollution Studies
Portt, Andrea
- P80 Paracetamol versus Ibuprofen for the Acute Treatment of Migraine Headache in Children
Vasudevan, Pavithra
- P81 Pediatric Screen Exposure and Headache Disability
Langdon, Raquel
- P83 Prognosis of New Daily Persistent Headache in Children and Adolescents
Simmons, Adrienne
- P84 Title: Headache Prevalence in Transgender Youth: A Retrospective Chart Review
Hranilovich, Jennifer
Online Annual Meeting Press Room
Visit https://americanheadachesociety.org/events/61st-annual-scientific-meeting/ for press guidelines and releases, as well as information on press room, press passes, embargo policies and photo/video policy.
About Migraine
Migraine is a disabling neurological disease that affects more than 37 million women, men, and children in the United States. Migraine impacts one in four households, one in five women, one in sixteen men and one in eleven children in the United States. Globally, migraine affects one billion people. In fact, the World Health Organization recognizes migraine as one of the top ten most disabling diseases in the world. Living with migraine is disabling and tends to impact individuals in their most prime years of life. The debilitating nature of migraine is mostly caused by its symptoms, which can vary from person to person and from one migraine attack to another. Migraine attacks may include symptoms like nausea, sensitivity to light, sensitivity to odors, skin sensitivity, fatigue, mood change, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, changes in speech, neck pain and changes in vision (aura) that may include seeing spots, stars, lines, flashing lights, and zigzag lines. Unlike other chronic illnesses, migraine does not have a test that will lead to a diagnosis. Alongside the many physicians and advanced practice providers, patient advocates and patient advocacy organizations are working each day to ensure those living with migraine have an accurate diagnosis, proper treatment plans, and are driving awareness to ensure research is appropriately focused on finding targeted therapies. The goals of the physicians, advanced practice providers and patient advocates supporting those living with migraine are to ensure that no person living with migraine is alone and that they have access to accurate information and credible resources.
About the American Headache Society
The American Headache Society (AHS) is a professional society of healthcare providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. The Society's objectives are to promote the exchange of information and ideas concerning the causes and treatments of headache and related painful disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals and the public and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of this organization. AHS activities include an annual scientific meeting, a comprehensive headache symposium, regional symposia for neurologists and family practice physicians, and publication of the journal Headache. More information can be found at www.americanheadachesociety.org. In 2010 AHS founded the American Migraine Foundation (AMF) to provide access to information and resources for individuals living with migraine, as well as their loved ones. AMF is dedicated to the advancement of research and awareness surrounding migraine, with a mission to mobilize a community for patient support and advocacy, as well as drive and support impactful research that translates into treatment advances for patients with migraine and other disabling diseases that cause severe head pain. Patients can learn more, find help and get connected by visiting www.americanmigrainefoundation.org.
SOURCE American Headache Society
