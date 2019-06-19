Global Leaders In 'Optimized Workouts Through Vibration Training' Launch New Product For Growing At-Home Fitness Market - Power Plate® MOVE™

Based on decades of research, science and development, Power Plate's patented PrecisionWave ™ technology is engineered to apply harmonic vibration to trigger the body's natural reflex response. As a result, the Power Plate MOVE is a one-stop wellness solution for the home or office, delivering an enormous array of benefits such as increased range of motion, strength and muscle tone, better balance and stability and improved circulation, pain relief and weight control.

Whether it's a relaxing massage, yoga session or calorie burning HIIT workout, the Power Plate MOVE's easy-to-use controls, variable frequency modes and a continuous vibration run time allow users to start or stop activity and adjust intensity seamlessly for effective and results-driven training.

"With an intuitive, effective and dynamic product that will pioneer the way home fitness and wellness is delivered, the Power Plate MOVE is robust, compact and affordable. Designed to allow users to "MOVE" the product wherever they choose and "MOVE" their body in their preferred training style, the Power Plate MOVE will benefit users of any age and fitness level," said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owners of Power Plate.

As fitness continues to evolve into a healthy, interconnected lifestyle, MOVE works seamlessly with today's consumer to deliver accelerated health, fitness and wellness results. With incredible versatility in one product, MOVE's generous surface area caters to a wide variety of exercises, training styles or activities performed to create faster results in less time. MOVE meets the needs of consumers who seek to be more fit but have limited free time or prefer to exercise at home.

The Power Plate MOVE is designed to be used with the Power Plate App, available FREE at the Apple App and Google Play stores, which offers Product Guidance, Personal Training and On-Demand classes for home users to Prepare Faster, Perform Better and Recover Quicker for innovative full body wellbeing. There has never been a better way to integrate the benefits of at-home vibration training into your lifestyle than with the Power Plate MOVE.

Power Plate MOVE – available in either red or silver colors – retails for $2,995, is available for pre-order on PowerPlate.com today and will launch in specialty retailers nationwide in July.

To learn more why Power Plate is used by professional athletes, celebrities, health professionals and fitness enthusiasts around the world and to keep up to date on all Power Plate news, please visit PowerPlate.com. For the latest updates about Power Plate, follow @PowerPlateUSA on Twitter, @PowerPlateUSA on Instagram and PowerPlateUSA on Facebook.

About Power Plate

Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook, Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company that delivers advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate is the global leading vibrating platform that helps you prepare faster, perform better, and recover quicker. It makes you feel better by stimulating natural reflexes, increasing muscle activation, and improving circulation. Power Plate enhances any movement, simple or complex, typically performed on the ground.

SOURCE Power Plate

Related Links

https://powerplate.com

