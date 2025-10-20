Global Leaders Launch Declaration on Menopause Calling World Health Organization and National Governments to Develop First-Ever Policies and Guidance to Support Menopausal Women

1.2 billion women expected to be menopausal or post-menopausal by 2030 and despite being a universal experience, menopause remains systematically overlooked. Power in Menopause Declaration live at: www.powerinmenopause.org

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Menopause Day, a coalition of leading health and development experts and women's health advocates launched the Power in Menopause Declaration, a first-of-its-kind global advocacy campaign urging the World Health Organization (WHO), national governments, and corporations to prioritize menopause and establish new policies to support women and health workers. Twenty leaders across industries and countries are championing the initiative, with more expected to sign the global declaration.

"Menopause is a universal experience that radically reshapes women's lives," says Katja Iversen, Power in Menopause campaign co-lead and Women's Health Advocate & CEO, Museum for the United Nations - UN Live. "I'm proud to support the Power in Menopause campaign, a new effort giving visibility and validation to this natural transition that is too often dismissed and misunderstood. Our time has come."

Menopause: A Health Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

By 2030, 1.2 billion women around the world will be menopausal or post-menopausal, with four in five experiencing symptoms that can disrupt their health, relationships, and careers. Yet for too long, menopause has been systematically overlooked, under-researched, and underfunded.

Every year, debilitating menopause symptoms rob women of 2.4 million years of healthy life. Despite this, most health professionals receive little formal training on menopause, proven treatments remain under-prescribed or inaccessible in most parts of the world, and few countries have existing menopause policies. The result: millions of menopausal women suffer in silence due to a systemic lack of information, misdiagnosis, or stigma.

"I signed the Power in Menopause Global Declaration because no one should face menopause alone, uninformed, or untreated," Saundra Pelletier, Power in Menopause campaign co-lead and CEO, Evofem Biosciences.

How Menopause Affects the World

Menopause is also a major economic issue. Women experiencing or nearing menopause are the fastest growing portion of the global workforce and nearly one in four working women have quit or considered quitting their jobs due to menopause symptoms.

Research shows that helping women to better manage their menopause symptoms could add $120 billion USD to the global economy every year.

About the Declaration

The Power in Menopause campaign is a global movement calling on the WHO, national governments, and corporations to establish comprehensive menopause policies, clinical guidance, and workplace initiatives, to better support the billions of women who will experience menopause.

The Power in Menopause campaign invites everyone to sign their declaration to break the silence, end the neglect, and demand global action on menopause.

Individuals and companies can learn more and show their support at www.powerinmenopause.org.

About the Power in Menopause Campaign

Launched by a coalition of leading health and development experts and women's health advocates, Power in Menopause is a first-of-its-kind advocacy campaign demanding global action on menopause. Through its Power in Menopause Declaration, it calls on the WHO, national governments, and corporations to prioritize menopause by establishing better strategies, clinical guidelines, and workplace initiatives to better support the billions of women who will experience menopause.

Campaign co-leads:

*signing in their personal capacities; views do not represent those of their employers.

Núria Casamitjana Badia, Profesora Titular, University of Barcelona; Director of Education & Training, Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)

Cynthia Berkley, Founder, Berkley Consulting; Former Faculty, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Presbyterian Hospital

Peggy Dulany, Founder & Chair, Synergos

Helen Evans AO, Professor (Hon), The Nossal Institute for Global Health, University of Melbourne Australia

Jane Halton, Board Chair, CEPI; Chair, Australian Council on Aging; Professor, Health Policy and Health Security, Australian National University

Katja Iversen, Women's Health Advocate, CEO, Museum for the United Nations - UN Live

Graça Machel, Founder, Graça Machel Trust; President; Foundation for Community Development

Menoglobal

Anjali Nayyar, Executive Vice President, Global Health Strategies

María P. Neira , Former Director, Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health Department (PHE), World Health Organization

Saundra Pelletier, CEO, Evofem Biosciences

Joy Phumaphi, Executive Secretary, African Leaders Malaria Alliance

*Carole Presern, Professor of the Practice, Global Health Policy, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

*Magdalena Robert, Deputy Director, Program Advocacy and Communications, Gates Foundation

Kamel Senouci, Director, ADVAC Course, University of Geneva

Jill Sheffield, Founder, Family Care International

Nozer Sheriar, Physician, Author and Chair, Medical Advisory Panel, Family Planning Association of India

Theo Sowa, Interim CEO, Graça Machel Trust; Former CEO, African Women's Development Fund

Soumya Swaminathan, Chair, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation

Zain Verjee, Co-Founder, The Rundown; Founder & CEO, the ZVG; Former Anchor & Reporter, CNN

