Global Leaders to Present at SID Display Week 2019 in a Special CEO Forum

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) has announced further details regarding exciting programming for its upcoming Display Week International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, in Silicon Valley. On Wednesday, May 15, an invaluable glimpse into the mindsets of top CEOs will be provided in a dynamic afternoon panel entitled: "CEO Forum: Lessons Learned," sponsored by IRYStec.

"Display Week, now in its 56th year, is nearly unparalleled in its longevity. The electronic information display industry has seen more change in the last decade than in the last 50 years, contributing to the event's ongoing appeal to the global value chain/ecosystem," said Sri Peruvemba, chair of marketing for SID. " For 2019, we are bringing back our popular CEO Forum, which debuted last year to rave reviews, with a dynamic new group of participants. This session – together with the exhibition, seminars, symposia, and targeted-topic conferences scheduled throughout the week – will be sure to spark attendee interest and discussion."

CEO Forum – Wednesday, May 15, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

This panel session will provide an insider's view of what it takes to succeed, as some of the industry's top leaders share stories from their journeys around the world as they explain the triumphs and pitfalls of success in a fast-moving industry.

Moderator: Sri Peruvemba, Board Member, Chair of Marketing, SID

Panelists:

David L. Dutton , CEO, Silvaco: Serves as Chief Executive Officer of Silvaco and is also a member of the company's Board of Directors. From 2001 to 2013, Dutton served as President, CEO and Board Director member of Mattson Technology, a public company, where he led its turnaround to profitability and quadrupled the company's total available market by expanding into new semiconductor and clean-tech capital equipment markets. Prior to joining Mattson, Dutton held management, engineering and product positions at Silicon Valley technology companies, including Intel and Maxim Integrated Products.

Dong-Su Kim , Ph.D., CEO, LG Technology Ventures: Is the CEO of LG Technology Ventures. He has over 25 years of investment, strategy, planning, and technology experience. LG Technology Ventures was established in 2018 as the venture capital investment arm of the LG Group of South Korea . As the founding CEO, Dong-Su established the fund structure, hired key people, and initiated investment operations. Currently, LG Technology Ventures is managing over $400 million of fund assets and invests in early-stage information technology, automotive, manufacturing, life-sciences, energy, and advanced materials companies. Portfolio companies include AmazeVR, Lygos, May Mobility, and Ridecell. He also led investments of over 30 companies in diverse sectors including semiconductors, equipment, materials, and storage systems.

Andrew G. Sculley , CEO, eMagin: Is the company's Chief Executive Officer and President and on the Board of Directors. Mr. Sculley served as the General Manager of Kodak's OLED systems Business Unit and Vice President of Kodak's Display Business from 2004 to 2008. From 2003 to 2006, he served on the Board of Directors of SK Display, a joint venture between Sanyo and Kodak. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Sculley served as the Manager of Operations, CFO and member of the Board of Directors of Kodak Japan Ltd., where he successfully led the effort to improve performance. Previously, he held positions in strategic planning and finance in Eastman Kodak Company.

"We are pleased to sponsor this year's CEO Forum – a gathering of intelligent minds that represent not only the successes but also the challenges CEOs may have internationally," states Tara Akhavan, co-founder and CTO at IRYStec and Display Week Marketing Vice Chair. "As the CEO of IRYStec, I'm constantly faced with a changing technology landscape where we need to understand how to adapt to fill the needs of our team. Organizations can succeed of fail due to their leadership. Last year, the CEO Forum was very successful, and we are looking forward to another year of dynamic discussion."

