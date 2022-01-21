Global Leadership Community The She–Suite Announces 7th Powerful Summit Set for March 11, 2022

RESTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The She–Suite , the female-focused initiative of Velvet Suite designed to empower working women with the tools and supportive community to develop a roadmap for their success, today announced that they will hold their 7th annual She–Suite Summit on March 11, 2022. The She–Suite Summit will be a fully virtual, online experience featuring speakers from Mastercard , Emerson Global , Logitech , Georgetown University and The Los Angeles Dodgers , among others.

According to Harvard Business Review, " The Great Resignation " and changes in work trends have affected over 4 million Americans, with mid-career employees experiencing the greatest increase in resignation rates. This has left many professional women evaluating their lives and work journeys. Professional women participating in The She–Suite Summit will have opportunities for real-time networking with speakers and attendees, as well as one-on-one idea exchanges with skilled connections. In addition to the purpose-centered programming, the beneficial strength of The She–Suite Summit is the 90-Day Personal Brand Action Plan framework , where each participant will leverage proven strategies to formulate their "next bold move" for both work and well-being.

"Virtual events for professional women are valuable career tools, but what makes us different is a stellar program and speakers, combined with our proven methodology and set of materials designed to provide true breakthroughs ," said Melissa Dawn Simkins , CEO of Velvet Suite. "The ability to hear from world-class business and educational leaders , and to then use that inspiration to build a 90-Day Personal Action Plan, makes this an extremely productive, valuable – and engaging – experience."

Cassey Bass, senior analyst at Toyota North America and previous attendee of The She–Suite Summit noted, "This event not only helps women navigate various stages of their professional career, but helps them better understand their brand, the value that it brings, and how it influences their professional life."

Some of the world's leading corporations also recognize the value of fostering women's leadership throughout their organizations and have elected to sponsor The She–Suite Summit22. Merck leads the pack with the Platinum sponsorship, followed by T-Mobile at the Premier level. Procter & Gamble , AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific , BAE Systems , Becton Dickinson , Ingredion, LMI and McKesson have come on at the Partner level. General Dynamics , Cognosante , LinkVisum Consulting Group , Maximus and Medtronic round out early commitments of sponsor support.

Former She–Suite Summit executive speaker, Damon Jones, Chief Communications Officer for Procter & Gamble notes from his prior participation, "Men must play an active role in driving gender equality, from prioritizing access to systems and structures where women are not fully represented, to shifting stereotypical gender roles at home and in the workplace, to visibility and financially supporting programs like The She-Suite that equip future generations of women leading to maximize their success."

For more information on The She–Suite Summit22, or to register, visit https://theshesuitesummit.com/ on the web, or the community on LinkedIn .

About The She–Suite

The She–Suite is a leadership and lifestyle innovation platform committed to bridging the systemic gap for retention and advancement of career-driven, high-potential women who want to discover purpose and a proven path to accelerate their lives, careers and well-being. The platform is built upon The She–Suite Method® , a novel approach to a safe community for every stage of the career journey from launch, to lead and legacy. For more information, visit https://www.theshesuite.com .

About Cognosante

Cognosante continues its proud support of the She-Suite Summit and women leaders across all career stages. Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions that improve the health and safety of Americans. With more than a decade of experience working with Federal and state government agencies, we aim to expand access to care, improve care delivery, deliver solutions addressing social determinants of health, and ensure safety and security through multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Our broad range of capabilities includes enterprise IT and cloud, data science, telehealth, interoperability, public health surveillance, clinical performance, eligibility and enrollment, and consumer engagement. For more information, visit www.cognosante.com

About LMI

LMI is a consultancy dedicated to powering a future-ready, high-performing government, drawing from expertise in digital and analytic solutions, logistics, and management advisory services. We deliver integrated capabilities that incorporate emerging technologies and are tailored to customers' unique mission needs, backed by objective research and data analysis. Founded in 1961 to help the Department of Defense resolve complex logistics management challenges, LMI continues to enable growth and transformation, enhance operational readiness and resiliency, and ensure mission success for federal civilian and defense agencies. Visit www.lmi.org for more information.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

