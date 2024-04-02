Global Leadership Company DDI Welcomes New Chief Information Officer; Promotes Chief Science Officer

DDI expands leadership team with CIO Julie Simmons and appoints Doug Reynolds, Ph.D. to Chief Science Officer

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, a global leadership company, today announced that it has hired Julie Simmons as Chief Information Officer, effective April 1, 2024. In addition, the company promoted Dr. Doug Reynolds to Chief Science Officer.

Ms. Simmons will advance DDI's global technology strategy for its suite of leadership products, as well as its internal data and systems infrastructure. She will lead its global technology function, including Product and Data Engineering, Enterprise Business Systems and Global Technology Services.

"We are poised at an exciting moment to rapidly advance our technology solutions at DDI, creating a seamless client and associate experience to accelerate our mission of building better leaders for a better future," said David Tessmann-Keys, President of DDI. "We are thrilled to welcome Julie, who not only has tremendous experience in accelerating technology strategy, but also has demonstrated incredible leadership skills and vision that will enable our technology teams to thrive."

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, Ms. Simmons comes to DDI from her previous role as Chief Information Officer at Swire Coca-Cola, one of the top bottlers in the United States. While at Swire Coca-Cola, Julie accelerated the company's IT maturity, spearheading its data architecture and enablement, application portfolio, cybersecurity and infrastructure operations. She also co-led its DEI Advisory Council, as well as the organization's participation in SheTech, a STEM conference for teenage girls.

Prior to her work at Swire Coca-Cola, Ms. Simmons was the Co-Founder at ForgeDX, a SaaS platform that accelerates technology adoption. She has also been an IT executive with Omnicom, a global Fortune 500 leader in marketing, media and communications.

Previously, DDI's global technology group was led by Dr. Doug Reynolds, who has been promoted to Chief Science Officer. A 27-year veteran of DDI, Dr. Reynolds is a globally respected industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologist who has been instrumental in the research and practice related to the intersection of I-O psychology and technology. Within various leadership roles in DDI's assessment and technology teams over the years, his work has informed the design, utility and defensibility of DDI's assessment and diagnostic tools.

As Chief Science Officer, Dr. Reynolds will be focused on advancing the science and application of assessment with the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence. He will also continue to oversee DDI's research and development processes and innovation investments in startup companies growing within the learning and assessment industry.

"At DDI, we are deeply committed to understanding and advancing the science of leadership, which is core to how we deliver proven solutions to our clients," said Dr. Tacy M. Byham, CEO of DDI. "No one exemplifies our commitment to science more than Doug, who is one of the most well-respected experts in the field of industrial-organizational psychology. As we enter a new era of AI that simultaneously requires both extreme responsibility and relentless innovation, we are incredibly fortunate to have Doug at the helm as our Chief Science Officer."

As a renowned leader in the field of I-O psychology, Dr. Reynolds has served as past president of the Society of Industrial-Organizational Psychology. He's also an author and editor of several books, including serving as co-editor of Next Generation Technology-Enhanced Assessment and the Handbook of Workplace Assessment, and coauthor of Online Recruiting and Selection. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several startup companies.

