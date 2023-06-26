Global Leadership Network Appoints David Ashcraft to Propel Global Initiatives

Global Leadership Network

26 Jun, 2023

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Leadership Network (GLN), a prestigious organization at the forefront of global leadership development, is delighted to announce the appointment of their new President & CEO, David Ashcraft. With a remarkable track record of visionary leadership and a commitment to driving positive change on a global scale, David brings an exceptional set of skills and experiences to propel the organization's mission forward.

As the newly appointed President & CEO, David will lead Global Leadership Network in its continued pursuit to serve more pastors, equip more churches, and inspire more leaders. David credits much of his own leadership development to his attendance at The Global Leadership Summit every year since its inception. His impressive body of work is highlighted by his thirty-two years as senior pastor of LCBC Church (Lives Changed by Christ). In his time at LCBC, David grew the church from 150 people in weekly attendance to over 22,000 across nineteen locations. David and his wife of forty-four years, Ruth, have two children and two grandchildren.

Expressing enthusiasm about the appointment, GLN Champion Craig Groeschel said, "David has been a good friend and leader I've admired for over a decade. I am genuinely excited to partner with him to infuse new and transformative energy into the mission and work of GLN around the world. I'm energized by David's contagious passion and relentless desire to equip more and better leaders to make a profound difference in the world."

Coinciding with David's appointment, Robert Yi, will resume his important role as chief operating officer of GLN. We are intensely appreciative of the momentum Robert generated as interim president.  He will work closely with David to shape the future of GLN to drive positive change around the world.

About Global Leadership Network:
Global Leadership Network (GLN) is a nonprofit that is raising up leaders around the world. Our mission is to serve pastors, equip churches, and to inspire more leaders around the world. Our signature event is The Global Leadership Summit (GLS), an annual gathering that brings ministry and marketplace expertise together. Since its inception, the GLS has been translated into over 60 languages, reaching over 120 countries, and impacting more than one million people around the world, making it the longest running, greatest reaching leadership event of its kind.

