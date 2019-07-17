Global Leading Optics Manufacturers Gather at CIOE 2019

CIOE - Precision Optics, Lens & Camera Module Expo , will present one completed supply chain of optics products including Optical Materials, Optical Components, Optical Imaging Measurement, Optical Lens & Camera Module, Optical Coating Technology & Equipment, Optical Processing Equipment, Machine Vision & Industrial Application: Smart Camera and Accessories, Machine Vision & Industrial Application: Smart Camera and Accessories.

Two Clusters Complete the Optics Supply Chain

Leading optics companies at CIOE 2019 will present their cutting-edge products in two clusters: Cameras Manufacturing Cluster and Precision Optical Components Processing Cluster.

Cameras Manufacturing Cluster will showcase security camera, car camera, visual camera, infrared camera, supported by exhibitors such as HIK Vision, Sunny optical, Phenix Optical, LIANOVATION, CostarGroup, GUIDE INFRARED, HUAGUO, CHIOPT, POMEAS, Mvotem, VAST - TURNKEYS, Alaudopitcal, FOCteck while Precision Optical Components Processing Cluster is presented by cameras and modules manufacturing companies including HUAYA, Aview Image, Tai Cheng Photoelectric, Agilebull, CANHONG, KEYENCE.

A Better Organized Floor Plan for sourcing experience

CIOE - Precision Optics, Lens & Camera Module Expo covers Hall 6, 7, 8, & 9 of Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. Hall 6 will focus on optical cameras and modules with key exhibitors such as KEYENCE, Tucsen Photonics, Microtech Optical, Mvotem, Lochn Optics, ANHUA OPTOELECTRONICS, CHIOPT, Aview Image, RaySmart, OPTIGER, ASTRI. Hall 7 will present various materials, devices and components for optical coating by exhibitors like Biel Crystal, HTOT, RANKUUM, Guotai Vaccum, ULVAC, Huayuan Vaccum, BAOSI VACCUM, ZHENHUA VACUUM, HONGDA VACUUM, Sunflux, Dingxin.

Latest optical materials and components processing devices will be showcasing at Hall 8 by FRAN Optics, EGCM Sapphire, TAI YANG TECHNOLOGY, HPUP, JZ Sapphire, Kingding Optical, Koan Eletro-Optics, MCK, Sun Yang Optics, SHERN YEONG, JCD Optical, TAIJIA ELECTRONICS, etc.

Last but not least, Hall 9 will gather world's leading optics companies such as NORINCO GROUP, Sunny Optical, Phenix Optical, COSTAR GROUP, SCHOTT, CORNING, Lianovation, CDGM GLASS, JINGHUA OPTECH, ACETRON, FOCTEK, HITRONICS, CASTECH, ATOMOS, Nikon, Tag Heuer, Fanuc, Evatec, Giai Photonics, NMOT, GENGXU, Panasonic, TRIOPTICS, SHINCRON, OPTORUN, LEYBOLD OPTICS.

As Foundation of Various Emerging Application, Optics Market is Expecting Continuous Increase

For all of their diversity of forms and functions, the vast range of available optical components and optical fibers have much in common - materials, engineering and design, and techniques in fabrication and metrology. And they are among the critical enabling technologies of the future. Today, optical technologies are integral to sensors, microscopes, lasers, cameras and more, and the list keeps growing. CIOE 2019 is an one-stop sourcing platform optics applications in mobile phones, tablet PC, digital cameras, projections, smart wears and other consumer electronics as well as in automotive, security surveillance, smart home, drones, AR/VR, instrumentation, medical, etc.

The concurrent international forums organized by CIOE and YOLE will also provide you an easy access to the world's leading photonics companies in silicon photonics, LiDAR, 3D sensing and infrared areas. Click here to check of agenda.

Register now to visit CIOE 2019 to one-stop various solutions to your semiconductor products.

More about CIOE 2019 please kindly visit http://www.cioe.cn/en

SOURCE CIOE

