Global Learning Analytics Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Blackboard, D2L, IBM, Microsoft, Pearson & Saba Software

The global learning analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 27.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Learning Analytics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rising strategic alliances. The rising number of strategic partnerships in the global learning analytics market is gaining traction faster than ever and significantly contributing to market growth.



According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of e-learning and m-learning. With the constantly evolving and changing scenarios in business and education, the demand for quick and more efficient ways of training and learning has increased. K-12, as well as higher ed institutions, have adopted some form of e-learning as these systems are effective for retaining knowledge, thereby improving learners' productivity, work quality, and learning curve.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is budget constraints. The adoption of learning analytics has undoubtedly increased in developed countries. However, universities and educational institutions from emerging countries face budget constraints while trying to implement learning analytics solutions with their existing systems.



Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

Blackboard

D2L

IBM

Microsoft

Pearson

Saba Software



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premise learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cloud-based learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global learning analytics market by higher ed - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global learning analytics market by K-12 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Learning analytics market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Learning analytics market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Learning analytics market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Top six leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rising strategic alliances

Increasing demand for IoT and wearable devices

Growing application of learning analytics in game-based learning

Integration with SIS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Blackboard

D2L

IBM

Microsoft

Pearson

Saba Software





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzjld9/global_learning?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-learning-analytics-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-blackboard-d2l-ibm-microsoft-pearson--saba-software-300637167.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

