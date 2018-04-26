Global Learning Analytics Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Blackboard, D2L, IBM, Microsoft, Pearson & Saba Software

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Learning Analytics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global learning analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 27.09% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Learning Analytics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising strategic alliances. The rising number of strategic partnerships in the global learning analytics market is gaining traction faster than ever and significantly contributing to market growth.
According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of e-learning and m-learning. With the constantly evolving and changing scenarios in business and education, the demand for quick and more efficient ways of training and learning has increased. K-12, as well as higher ed institutions, have adopted some form of e-learning as these systems are effective for retaining knowledge, thereby improving learners' productivity, work quality, and learning curve.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is budget constraints. The adoption of learning analytics has undoubtedly increased in developed countries. However, universities and educational institutions from emerging countries face budget constraints while trying to implement learning analytics solutions with their existing systems.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Blackboard
- D2L
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Pearson
- Saba Software
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premise learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cloud-based learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global learning analytics market by higher ed - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global learning analytics market by K-12 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Learning analytics market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Learning analytics market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Learning analytics market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Top six leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising strategic alliances
- Increasing demand for IoT and wearable devices
- Growing application of learning analytics in game-based learning
- Integration with SIS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blackboard
- D2L
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Pearson
- Saba Software
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzjld9/global_learning?w=5
