Global Learning Management Solutions Market Report 2019 Featuring Blackboard Cornerstone Instructure Oracle SAP

DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Learning Management Solutions Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall revenue for the global LMS market grew by 10.6% and is expected to experience strong growth during 2018-2023 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Learning management solutions (LMS) serve as an excellent means to deliver multimedia and interactive course content to today's generation of digitally connected students and workforce. The need for this shift in learning/teaching methodologies is the result of changing expectations from students and their parents regarding educational institutions and of growing stringent compliance requirements in high-risk industries where employee learning can be mission critical to organizational success.

This growth is a result of evolving technological needs of non-traditional students and employees, growing uptake of online programs to increase student enrollment and meet employee training needs, and future-proofing education to prepare students for tomorrows job market. Growth in the market is expected from the emergence of new use cases, increased penetration into the K-12 and SMB segments, growth in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create personalized learning, and the use of predictive analytics to improve learning outcomes.

Research Scope



Detailed global market trend analyses, including market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total LMS market, including the academic and enterprise segments

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis

A competitive analysis, concerning major participants and market share analysis for Blackboard, SAP (SuccessFactors), Cornerstone, Oracle, and Instructure.

The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global LMS market and outlines future implications. These trends include the use of predictive analytics to identify at-risk students and improve learning outcomes, hyper connectivity bridging the digital divide, and the growth of lifelong or continued learning.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the regional trends in the LMS market, and what do they mean for the global growth strategies of vendors?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?

What are the critical success factors? Who is further along the curve in addressing these issues?

What are the major drivers and restraints in the LMS market?

What do vendors need to know to stay ahead of the curve?

What are the key technical trends and how will they impact the LMS market?

Key Conclusion



Readers who can benefit from the content found in this research include LMS vendors; EdTech vendors including LCS, MOOC, Big Data and device vendors; business organizations; educational institutions; government and healthcare agencies that are end consumers of LMS solutions, as well as anyone looking to venture into the LMS market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Research Methodology and Scope

Research Scope

Market Overview - Definitions

Use Cases and Terms

Market Overview - Common LMS Features

Market Overview - Regions Covered

Regional Definitions

Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis

Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis Discussion

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints:Total LMS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total LMS Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

5. Trends - Total LMS Market

Market Trends - Utilizing Predictive Analytics to Recognize At-risk Students and Improve Learning Outcomes

Market Trends - Hyperconnectivity:Bridging the Digital Divide

Market Trends - Growth in Demand for Continued Learning

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total LMS Market

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Competitive Environment

LMS - Competitive Landscape Analysis

LMS - Competitive Factors and Assessment

Market Leaders - Global LMS Market

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI to Improve the Educational Experience

Growth Opportunity 2 - Learning Behind Bars

Growth Opportunity 3 - Predictive Analytics to Improve Learning Outcomes

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Academic Learning Management Solutions Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Global Academic LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast

Global Academic LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Enterprise Learning Management Solutions Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Global Enterprise LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast

Global Enterprise LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. NALA Breakdown

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. EMEA Breakdown

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. APAC Breakdown

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

13. The Last Word

The Last Word

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

List of Exhibits



Companies Mentioned



Blackboard

Cornerstone

Instructure

Oracle

SAP (SuccessFactors)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11rpqu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

