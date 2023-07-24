Global Leasing Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT Technology by Car Rental and Leasing Companies to Maintain and Manage Fleets

24 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leasing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global leasing market grew from $1519.9 billion in 2022 to $1674.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The leasing market is expected to grow to $2424.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.
The report provides a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond. Where is the largest and fastest growing market for leasing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The leasing market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Internet of things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies to maintain and manage fleets. Using IoT technology, car leasing companies can access odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in real time which facilitates fleet maintenance. This technology is also being used by car rental companies to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually. Further, virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking doors help avoid the management of a large number of physical keys. For example, car rental firm Hertz is implementing IoT technology to provide keyless car rental services and manage its fleet to reduce costs.
The emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market. Driven by cost efficiency and the necessity to acquire advanced equipment which is often high-priced, startups have started renting or leasing their equipment. The increasing number of startups is also expected to positively impact the market.
Major companies in the leasing market include Enterprise Holdings Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., McDonald's, Daimler AG, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., General Electric Company, United Rentals Inc., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V, Tokyo Century and Ford Motor Co.
Key Report Attributes
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.
- Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.
- Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.
- Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
- Identify growth segments for investment.
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
- Understand customers based on the latest market shares.
- Benchmark performance against key competitors.
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Leasing Market Characteristics
4. Leasing Market Product Analysis
5. Leasing Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Leasing Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Leasing Market Trends And Strategies
8. Leasing Market - Macro Economic Scenario
8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Leasing Market
8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Leasing Market
8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Leasing Market
9. Leasing Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
10. Leasing Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Leasing Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Leasing Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Leasing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Leasing Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Automotive Equipment Leasing
- Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers
- Machinery Leasing
- Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets
11.2. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Online
- Offline
11.3. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation By Lease Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Closed Ended Lease
- Option to Buy Lease
- Sub-Vented Lease
- Other Lease Types
12. Leasing Market Segments
13. Leasing Market Metrics
13.1. Leasing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Leasing Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global
14-.20 Regional Leasing Markets
21. Leasing Market Competitive Landscape
21.1. Competitive Market Overview
21.2. Market Shares
21.3. Company Profiles
- Enterprise Holdings
- Berkshire Hathaway
- McDonald's
- Daimler
- LeasePlan Corporation
22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Leasing Market
23. Market Background: Services Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qmi9m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article