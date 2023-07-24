Global Leasing Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT Technology by Car Rental and Leasing Companies to Maintain and Manage Fleets

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leasing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leasing market grew from $1519.9 billion in 2022 to $1674.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The leasing market is expected to grow to $2424.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The report provides a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond. Where is the largest and fastest growing market for leasing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The leasing market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Internet of things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies to maintain and manage fleets. Using IoT technology, car leasing companies can access odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in real time which facilitates fleet maintenance. This technology is also being used by car rental companies to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually. Further, virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking doors help avoid the management of a large number of physical keys. For example, car rental firm Hertz is implementing IoT technology to provide keyless car rental services and manage its fleet to reduce costs.

The emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market. Driven by cost efficiency and the necessity to acquire advanced equipment which is often high-priced, startups have started renting or leasing their equipment. The increasing number of startups is also expected to positively impact the market.

Major companies in the leasing market include Enterprise Holdings Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., McDonald's, Daimler AG, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., General Electric Company, United Rentals Inc., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V, Tokyo Century and Ford Motor Co.

Key Report Attributes

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Leasing Market Characteristics



4. Leasing Market Product Analysis



5. Leasing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Leasing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Leasing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Leasing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Leasing Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Leasing Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Leasing Market



9. Leasing Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



10. Leasing Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Leasing Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Leasing Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Leasing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Leasing Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Automotive Equipment Leasing

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers

Machinery Leasing

Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets

11.2. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

11.3. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation By Lease Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Closed Ended Lease

Option to Buy Lease

Sub-Vented Lease

Other Lease Types

12. Leasing Market Segments



13. Leasing Market Metrics

13.1. Leasing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Leasing Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global



14-.20 Regional Leasing Markets



21. Leasing Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

Enterprise Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

McDonald's

Daimler

LeasePlan Corporation

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Leasing Market



23. Market Background: Services Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qmi9m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets