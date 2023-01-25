Global Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Size Value Estimated to Hit USD 8.92 Billion by 2030, With 6.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, EGG); By Type; By Application; By Nature; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global lecithin and phospholipids market size & share is valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

What is Lecithin and Phospholipids? How Big is Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Size & Share?

Overview

Lecithin is a complex mixture of phospholipids that constitute liquid bilayer cell membranes. Lipid replacement therapy or administration of phospholipids to repair damaged cell membranes has been shown to alleviate fatigue. The rapidly rising demand for lecithin and phospholipids market can be attributed to membrane lipids used for energy storage necessary for membrane biogenesis. Lecithin is a phospholipid found in egg yolk, soy, and coal seeds.

The adoption of lecithin and phospholipids has increased exponentially in the healthcare sector. They treat illnesses such as eczema, liver disease, gall bladder disease, high cholesterol, depression, anxiety, etc. Thanks to its ability to produce choline which performs functions such as transporting fat, regulating metabolism, maintaining cells, and helping nerves to transmit information.

Key data covered in the market report

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and market dynamics to identify opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stockholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

An in-depth analysis of market segmentation helps in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Cargill

Stern Wywiol

Lipoid

American Lecithin Company

Sodrugestvo

Kewpie Corporation

Lecital

Lasenor Emul

Avanti Polar Lipids

Lecico

Key factors driving market growth

Wide availability to push the market

There is a growing demand for the consumption of naturally sourced ingredients. Lecithin and phospholipids market size is expanding as it is abundantly available in nature in the form of red meat, peanuts, eggs, etc., which ensures there is never a scarcity of lecithin. Therefore, wide-ranging applications, together with wide availability, present a lot of scope for the market.

Lecithin and membrane phospholipids are broadly used across the fast food market due to their ability to act as antioxidants and flavor protectors. Lecithin and phospholipids market sales are soaring as the adoption of soy in fast food assists in maintaining accurate cholesterol in a few cases. Soy is also believed to be one of the phospholipids that the food industry adds to a product. The fast food market, valued at US$730 billion as of 2021, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7%. These statistics reveal that the market is up for a massive demand in the future, and they would continue offering lecithin food.

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing urbanization to propel the market

A lifestyle change attributed to urbanization has led to a change in the consumption pattern. This has caused an unprecedented populace to give in to food outlets due to the lack of time. Such restaurants generally utilize processed forms of soy, eggs, sunflower oil, and so on, which are rich sources of lecithin and phospholipids.

Lecithin is an additive in many food products, such as chocolate, ice cream, mayonnaise, and salad dressing. Due to its ability to serve as an emulsifier, lecithin is used in ready-to-eat foods. It also keeps a chocolate bar intact by holding coca butter and coca solids together.

Segmentation assessment

The soy segment is likely to dominate the global market

Based on the source, the soy segment will likely dominate the global market. Manufacturers often employ it since there is an adequate supply of soy and the extraction process is cost-effective. Lecithin and phospholipids market demand is on the rise as it is commonly used as a food component and is available as a supplement to improve health. As lecithin is an excellent emulsifier and stabilizer, it is a beneficial ingredient in packaged food.

The fluid segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on type, the fluid segment accounted for the largest market share. Industrial, cosmetics, pesticides, animal feed, beverages, healthcare, and paints and textiles are just a few of the many industries where fluid lecithin is used. Lecithin and phospholipids market trends include being a perfect food addition because of its several roles as an emulsifier, stabilizer, whetting agent, releasing agent, antioxidant, dispersing agent, and nutritional supplement.

Lecithin and Phospholipids Market: Report Trends & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.92 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 5.56 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.1% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Cargill, ADM, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, DowDuPont, The Hain Celestial Group, Bunge, Lipoid, Wilmar International, American Lecithin Company, S.L., Novastell, Sodrugestvo, Kewpie Corporation, Sojaprotein, Lecital, Lasenor Emul, Sonic Biochem Extractions, Avanti Polar Lipids, and Lecico. Segments Covered By Source, By Type, By Application, By Nature, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Extensive food and beverage industry presence to drive the Asia pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest Lecithin and phospholipids market share as the market has expanded tremendously due to ample food and beverage and animal feed industries. The demand for the market in this region is driven by an increase in processed food products and advancements in the industry, including dairy, meat, confectionery, and bakery items. Consumer preference for food items made with low-fat and natural components drives the market's growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, EGG); By Type; By Application; By Nature; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lecithin-and-phospholipids-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the lecithin and phospholipids market report based on source, type, application, nature, and region:

By Source Outlook

Soy

Sunflower

Rapeseed

EGG

By Type Outlook

Fluid

De-Oiled

Modified

By Application Outlook

Feed

Food

Confectionery Products



Convenience food



Baked Goods

Industrial

Healthcare

By Nature Outlook

GMO

Non-GMO

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

