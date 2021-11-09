Global Lecithin Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Source, Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Nov 09, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lecithin Market Research Report by Source, Form, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lecithin Market size was estimated at USD 1,791.93 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,931.22 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% reaching USD 2,861.25 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lecithin Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Lecithin Market, including American Lecithin Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avanti Polar Lipids Incorporated, Barentz B.V., BASF SE, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dowdupont, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, GIIAVA, Kewpie Corporation, Lasenor Emul S.L., Lecico Gmbh, Lecital, Lipoid Gmbh, Louis Dreyfus Company, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Sime Darby Unimills, Sojaprotein, Sonic Biochem Extractions, Stern-wywiol Gruppe Gmbh & Co. Kg, Sternchemie Gmbh & Co. Kg, Vav Life Sciences Private Limited, VAV Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Wilmar International, and Yugen Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Lecithin Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Lecithin Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Lecithin Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Lecithin Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Lecithin Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Lecithin Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Lecithin Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Use of lecithin in industrial products such as plastic, textile, rubber, and paint
5.2.2. Rising health awareness and demand for low-fat food products
5.2.3. Demand for lecithin as food additive in food and pharmaceutical industry
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Surge in food expenditures and increase in the number of food outlets
5.4.2. Increasing demand for manufacturing of cosmetic and personal care products
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Negative impact on health due to prolonged exposure
6. Lecithin Market, by Source
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cotton & Rape Oil Lecithin
6.3. Egg-based Lecithin
6.4. Marine & Milk Lecithin
6.5. Soy oil-based Lecithin
6.6. Sun oil-based Lecithin
7. Lecithin Market, by Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Granules
7.3. Liquid
7.4. Powder
8. Lecithin Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Baked Goods & Confectionery
8.3. Convenience Foods
8.4. Dairy Products
8.5. Feed Industry
8.6. Food Emulsifiers
8.7. Industrial Application
8.8. Meat Products
8.9. Nutrition & Supplements
8.10. Pharmaceuticals
9. Lecithin Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Offline
9.3. Online
10. Americas Lecithin Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Lecithin Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lecithin Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. American Lecithin Company
14.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company
14.3. Avanti Polar Lipids Incorporated
14.4. Barentz B.V.
14.5. BASF SE
14.6. Bunge Limited
14.7. Cargill Incorporated
14.8. Dowdupont
14.9. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
14.10. GIIAVA
14.11. Kewpie Corporation
14.12. Lasenor Emul S.L.
14.13. Lecico Gmbh
14.14. Lecital
14.15. Lipoid Gmbh
14.16. Louis Dreyfus Company
14.17. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited
14.18. Sime Darby Unimills
14.19. Sojaprotein
14.20. Sonic Biochem Extractions
14.21. Stern-wywiol Gruppe Gmbh & Co. Kg
14.22. Sternchemie Gmbh & Co. Kg
14.23. Vav Life Sciences Private Limited
14.24. Wilmar International
14.25. Yugen Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
15. Appendix
