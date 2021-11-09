Global Lecithin Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Source, Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lecithin Market Research Report by Source, Form, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lecithin Market size was estimated at USD 1,791.93 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,931.22 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% reaching USD 2,861.25 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lecithin Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Lecithin Market, including American Lecithin Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avanti Polar Lipids Incorporated, Barentz B.V., BASF SE, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dowdupont, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, GIIAVA, Kewpie Corporation, Lasenor Emul S.L., Lecico Gmbh, Lecital, Lipoid Gmbh, Louis Dreyfus Company, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Sime Darby Unimills, Sojaprotein, Sonic Biochem Extractions, Stern-wywiol Gruppe Gmbh & Co. Kg, Sternchemie Gmbh & Co. Kg, Vav Life Sciences Private Limited, VAV Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Wilmar International, and Yugen Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Lecithin Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Lecithin Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Lecithin Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Lecithin Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Lecithin Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Lecithin Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Lecithin Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Use of lecithin in industrial products such as plastic, textile, rubber, and paint

5.2.2. Rising health awareness and demand for low-fat food products

5.2.3. Demand for lecithin as food additive in food and pharmaceutical industry

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Surge in food expenditures and increase in the number of food outlets

5.4.2. Increasing demand for manufacturing of cosmetic and personal care products

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Negative impact on health due to prolonged exposure



6. Lecithin Market, by Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cotton & Rape Oil Lecithin

6.3. Egg-based Lecithin

6.4. Marine & Milk Lecithin

6.5. Soy oil-based Lecithin

6.6. Sun oil-based Lecithin



7. Lecithin Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Granules

7.3. Liquid

7.4. Powder



8. Lecithin Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Baked Goods & Confectionery

8.3. Convenience Foods

8.4. Dairy Products

8.5. Feed Industry

8.6. Food Emulsifiers

8.7. Industrial Application

8.8. Meat Products

8.9. Nutrition & Supplements

8.10. Pharmaceuticals



9. Lecithin Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline

9.3. Online



10. Americas Lecithin Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Lecithin Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lecithin Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. American Lecithin Company

14.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.3. Avanti Polar Lipids Incorporated

14.4. Barentz B.V.

14.5. BASF SE

14.6. Bunge Limited

14.7. Cargill Incorporated

14.8. Dowdupont

14.9. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

14.10. GIIAVA

14.11. Kewpie Corporation

14.12. Lasenor Emul S.L.

14.13. Lecico Gmbh

14.14. Lecital

14.15. Lipoid Gmbh

14.16. Louis Dreyfus Company

14.17. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

14.18. Sime Darby Unimills

14.19. Sojaprotein

14.20. Sonic Biochem Extractions

14.21. Stern-wywiol Gruppe Gmbh & Co. Kg

14.22. Sternchemie Gmbh & Co. Kg

14.23. Vav Life Sciences Private Limited

14.24. Wilmar International

14.25. Yugen Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55k596

