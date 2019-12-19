Global LED Driver for Lighting Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

LED Driver for Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23.

7%. Type A-Lamps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.8 Billion by the year 2025, Type A-Lamps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Type A-Lamps will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AC Electronics; Atmel Corporation; Cree, Inc.; General Electric Company; Koninklijke Philips NV; Macroblock, Inc; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; ON Semiconductor Corporation; OSRAM GmbH; Rohm Semiconductors; Texas Instruments, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Burgeoning Demand for LED Lighting Drives the Global LED Drivers Market

Global Lamp Market by Technology (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Installed Base for CFL, Fluorescent, Halogen, Incandescent, and LED Replacement

Constant Current LED Drivers Dominate the Market

Europe and the US Dominate the LED Drivers Market, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Type A Lamps Dominate, While Lamps with integrated Modules to Drive Market Expansion

Outdoor Segment to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Key Challenges

Competitive Landscape





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AC Electronics (US)

Cree, Inc. (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Macroblock, Inc. (Taiwan)

Macroblock, Inc. (Taiwan) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Power Integrations, Inc. (US)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)

Tungsram Operations Kft. (Hungary)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increased Adoption of LED Lighting Due to Superior Attributes over Traditional Lighting Technologies Drive Market Growth

LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Ultra-High- Efficiency LED Drivers

Global Electricity Demand by Region/Country (2016-2040): Breakdown of Demand (Thousand TWh) for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East & North Africa, South East Asia, USA, and Rest of World

Expanding Applications of LED Lighting Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for LED Drivers

Smart LED Drivers Grow in Commercial Value as IoT Based Lighting Rises in Popularity

Rapidly Evolving Smart Lighting Opportunity Drives Demand for IoT Optimized LED Drivers with Standardized Communication Interfaces: Global Smart Lighting Smart (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Rise of Smart Cities with Smart Lighting Needs to Boost Opportunities for LED Drivers

LED Drivers Benefit from the Increased Penetration of LEDs in Street Lighting Application Hitherto Dominated by HID Lights

Cities Switch towards LEDs to Modernize and Make Street Lighting Smart

Technology Improvements Remain Crucial to Market Growth

Myriad Benefits Drive Increased Demand for LED Drivers in Industrial Automation

Growing use of Miniaturized LED Lighting Drivers

Exponential Increase in Urbanization Drive Development of Higher Quality, More Efficient, and Longer Lasting LED Solutions

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2018 & 2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Need to Support Plant Protection and Health in Controlled Environment Spurs LED Drivers Demand in Horticulture Applications

LED Drivers Find New Opportunities in Architectural and Landscape Lighting

Growing Popularity of LED Drivers in Retail Display Segment





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



