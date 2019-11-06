Global LED Driver Market (2019-2025)

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global LED Driver Market size is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Increased knowledge of energy efficiency and environmental issues, potential marketing of Li-Fi, wireless optical networking data transmission technology, and increased penetration of OLEDs in architectural, industrial and backlight applications. These are factors which would drive market growth over the forecast period.

An LED driver is a self-contained power supply that controls the power needed for an LED or LED array. The light-emitting diodes are low-energy, low-energy illumination devices, and have a long shelf life. These factors prompt towards the need for advanced power supplies. A LED light driver is like a controller; it increases and decreases the power level needed throughout the temperature of the LED. The LEDs would become too hot and unstable without the right LED light driver resulting in failure and poor performance. The self-contained LED driver is required to provide the LED with a managed constant amount of power to make sure the LEDs function perfectly.



Government bodies like local government and municipal utilities and states offer reimbursements to promote installation of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency procedures. These initiatives offer funding for energy saving solutions like solar water heating, bulbs, and photovoltaic (PV) systems. Utilities also provide their commercial and industrial customers with multiple rebates to help them cope with future increases in energy costs. This offers significant energy and economic benefits to the utility and rate payers, and reduces greenhouse gases. That adds value, therefore, to drive the LED market.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Lighting, Automotive and Others. Based on Supply Type, the market is segmented into Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED Driver. Rising demand for IOT-based connected lighting solutions would cater to the expansion of the LED drivers market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of smart homes in advanced countries. In addition, Smart City programs have been initiated by governments of different countries to increase the energy efficiency of populated cities, which is expected to further fuel the market. From 2015 to 2018, the market for the constant current LED driver has seen exponential growth; these drivers are commonly used in applications for high brightness and outdoor lighting. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation are some of the forerunners in the LED Drivers Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ON Semiconductor Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., General Electric (GE) Co., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V. and Toshiba Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in LED Driver Market



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



Oct-2019: NXP India collaborated with HCL in order to develop products for next-generation electronics and semiconductors.



Sep-2019; Infineon teamed up with Nichia in order to develop HD LED matrix solutions for driving beams.



Feb-2019: Toshiba collaborated with Thundersoft for developing TMPM3HQFDFG" microcontroller for use in general-purpose MCU boards for use in consumer markets.



Aug-2018: Infineon came into partnership with JD in order to develop smart solutions for building smart ecosystem.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2019: STMicroelectronics acquired Norstel AB in order to broaden its product portfolio.



May-2018: Philips took over LiteMagic Technologies in order to strengthen its lighting and control system business.



Dec-2017: STMicroelectronics took over Atollic in order to strengthen its microcontroller portfolio.



Feb-2017: Philips acquired Luciom for the expansion of business through developing new and innovative products by integrating the technologies of both the companies.



Jul-2015: Rohm took over Powervation in order to strengthen its market position in developing digital power IC.



Product Launches:



Oct-2019: STMicroelectronics launched ALED1262ZT 12-channel LED driver for targeting advanced automotive rear combination lamps and interior lighting in order to bring the features for supporting innovative and complex visual effects.



Sep-2019: NXP introduced first K32 L series MCUs – the K32 L3 MCU family for making improvements in power consumption.



Sep-2019: Rohm launched the BD81A76EFV-M, LED driver IC for use in automotive optimized for LCD backlight in center information display, instrument cluster, and car navigation.



Aug-2019: Infineon launched XDPL8210 flyback controller for LED drivers in order to deliver functional performance for efficient designs.



Jul-2019: Infineon announced the launch of ILD8150/E LED driver which features innovative hybrid dimming mode technology in order to achieve 0.5 percent of target current.



Jul-2019: Maxim launched MAX25610A and MAX25610B LED drivers in order to deliver EMI performance without compromising with size and efficiency.



Apr-2019: STMicroelectronics introduced LED1202 12-channel LED driver which enables natural and smoother interactions with wearable electronics, smart-home devices, and small appliances.



Feb-2019: STMicroelectronics released HVLED001B, new LED lighting controller as a "state-of-the-art" device which delivers greater energy savings with simplicity and convenience.



Jan-2019: Maxim released MAX86150 biosensor module comprising of internal LEDs, ECG analog front-end (AFE) and photodetectors for accurate PPG and ECG performance.



Dec-2018: Texas announced the launch of LP50xx Series RGB LED Drivers comprises of LP5018, LP5024, LP5030 and LP5036 models with the features of brightness control and power-saving mode.



Aug-2018: Maxim introduced MAX20069 which integrates four I2C-controlled, a four-output TFT-LCD bias, and 150 mA LED backlight drivers in a single chip.



Apr-2018: Philips launched BAC40EM10 and BAC40EM6, UltimateOne combination AC/emergency LED drivers with 40W dimming LED driver in one low-profile case.



Jan-2018: Infineon released BCR430U, a constant current linear LED driver IC which delivers drop performance for regulating LED current in a single operation.



Expansions:



Oct-2017: Toshiba extended its portfolio of automotive N-channel power MOSFETs by adding 60V SSM3K341R and the 100V SSM3K361R which has low on-resistance features and suited to load switching in LED driver applications.



May-2015: GE Lighting expanded its reach to Indonesia by offering its solutions and technologies to public, commercial and industrial spaces.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Supply Type



• Constant Current LED Driver



• Constant Voltage LED Driver



By Application



• Consumer Electronics



• Lighting



• Automotive



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ON Semiconductor Corporation



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.



• Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Infineon Technologies AG



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• Toshiba Corporation



