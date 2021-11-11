Global LED Fog Lamp Market (2021 to 2030) - by Position, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Fog Lamp Market by Position, Sales Channel, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LED fog lamps refers to the LED based automotive fog lighting system used at the situation of poor weather condition such as fog, snow, etc. for the greater visibility. LED fog lamp allows the drivers as well as pedestrians to analyze the vehicle's direction of travel, size, position, and speed at low visibility area which reduces the probability of road accidents incidents. LED fog lamps research study includes front position as well as rear position fog lamps. LED fog lamps has several benefits over halogen based fog lamps including the improved reliability, optimum energy-efficiency, and having the upright aesthetics.

Moreover, automotive manufacturers are demanding for high-end LED fog lamps aligning with regulatory standards on safety, and performance. Currently, LED lights are installed mostly in high-end vehicles due to their relatively high acquisition cost. However, on-going research to lower cost of LED lights is expected to create significant demand of these lights.



For purpose of analysis, the report segments the global LED fog lamps market based on position, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. The position considered in this report include front, and rear. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented on the basis of OEM, and aftermarket have been considered under the scope of the research. The report further outlines the details about various vehicle type such as passenger car, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of LED fog lamps across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing the government regulations & policies, thereby increasing the consumer acceptance of LED fog lamps.



The key players analyzed in the global LED fog lamps market include DLAA Industrial Co., Ltd, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., IPF Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Marelli., Osram Licht AG, PIAA Corporation, Sammoon Lighting Co.,Ltd, Valeo.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Changing concern towards road safety

3.5.1.2. Growing implementation of the government regulations

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of the LED fog lamps

3.5.2.2. Decrease in production and sale of automotive

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing adoption of the vehicle electrification

3.5.3.2. Entering into contracts and agreements with automotive OEMs

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.2. Macroeconomic impact analysis

3.6.3. Microeconomic impact analysis

3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: LED FOG LAMPS MARKET, BY POSITION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Front

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Rear

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: LED FOG LAMPS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. OEM

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Aftermarket

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: LED FOG LAMPS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Passenger Car

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Commercial Vehicle

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Electric vehicle

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: LED FOG LAMPS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. DLAA INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. R&D expenditure

8.2.7. Business performance

8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. IPF CO., LTD.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. R&D expenditure

8.4.7. Business performance

8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.6. MARELLI

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. OSRAM LICHT AG

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. PIAA CORPORATION

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.9. SAMMOON LIGHTING CO., LTD.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. Valeo

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

