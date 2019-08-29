Global LED Grow Light Industry
LED Grow Light market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
Aug 29, 2019, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.5%. New, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, New will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798990/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$189.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$203.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, New will reach a market size of US$197.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alta LED (USA); Bridgelux, Inc (USA); Cree, Inc. (USA); Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd (Taiwan); General Electric Company (USA); Heliospectra AB (Sweden); Illumitex, Inc. (USA); LumiGrow, Inc. (USA); Osram Licht AG (Germany); Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (The Netherlands)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798990/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesLED Grow Light Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: LED Grow Light Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Indoor Farming (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Indoor Farming (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Vertical Farming (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Vertical Farming (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Turf & Landscaping (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 10: Turf & Landscaping (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 11: New (Type of Installation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: New (Type of Installation) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Retrofit (Type of Installation) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Retrofit (Type of Installation) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US LED Grow Light Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 15: United States LED Grow Light Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to
2025
Table 18: United States LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown
by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian LED Grow Light Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Canadian LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: LED Grow Light Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED Grow
Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Market for LED Grow Light: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by Type
of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Demand for LED Grow Light in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Chinese LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese LED Grow Light Market by Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European LED Grow Light Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European LED Grow Light Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European LED Grow Light Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European LED Grow Light Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 34: European LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025
Table 36: European LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: LED Grow Light Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: LED Grow Light Market in France by Type of
Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 40: French LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by Type
of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: LED Grow Light Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: LED Grow Light Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by Type
of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Demand for LED Grow Light in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Italian LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian LED Grow Light Market by Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Grow Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for LED Grow Light: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis
by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish LED Grow Light Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Spanish LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Spanish LED Grow Light Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: LED Grow Light Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian LED Grow Light Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Russian LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to
2025
Table 60: Russian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by Type
of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown
by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: LED Grow Light Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: LED Grow Light Market in Asia-Pacific by Type of
Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: LED Grow Light Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 72: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: LED Grow Light Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Australian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 75: Indian LED Grow Light Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Indian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Indian LED Grow Light Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: LED Grow Light Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: LED Grow Light Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: LED Grow Light Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for LED Grow Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LED Grow Light:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
of Installation for the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share
Analysis by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Demand for LED Grow Light in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Latin American LED Grow Light Market by Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean LED Grow Light Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Argentinean LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 97: LED Grow Light Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: LED Grow Light Market in Brazil by Type of
Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 101: LED Grow Light Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 102: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: LED Grow Light Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Mexican LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Light Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Light Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Light Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 111: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: LED Grow Light Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and
2025
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED Grow
Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Iranian Market for LED Grow Light: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the period 2018-2025
Table 118: Iranian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by Type
of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli LED Grow Light Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Israeli LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for LED Grow Light in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Light Market by Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: LED Grow Light Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: LED Grow Light Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
of Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: LED Grow Light Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: LED Grow Light Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Rest of Middle East LED Grow Light Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 135: African LED Grow Light Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 136: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: African LED Grow Light Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to
2025
Table 138: African LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALTA LED
BRIDGELUX
CREE
EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HELIOSPECTRA AB
ILLUMITEX
LUMIGROW
OSRAM LICHT AG
ROYAL PHILIPS ELECTRONICS N.V.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798990/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article