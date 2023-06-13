Global LED Lighting Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $163.14 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.6% to reach $163.14 billion by 2030 from $85.86 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Nichia

Osram

Samsung Electronics

Everlight Electronics

LG Innotek

Phillips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric Company

Virtual Extension

Cooper Industries, Inc

Cree, Inc.

This report on global LED lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global LED lighting market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the LED lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Eco-friendly in Nature

Increased Government Initiatives and Policies

Wide Applications in Different Industries

Challenges

COVID Impacting End Use Industries

Threat of Substitutes

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Application

Lamps

Luminaries

by Application

Retrofit

Retail and Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Homes

Industry

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee4vef

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets