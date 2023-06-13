Global LED Lighting Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $163.14 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%

13 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.6% to reach $163.14 billion by 2030 from $85.86 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Nichia
- Osram
- Samsung Electronics
- Everlight Electronics
- LG Innotek
- Phillips Lighting Holding B.V.
- General Electric Company
- Virtual Extension
- Cooper Industries, Inc
- Cree, Inc.
This report on global LED lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global LED lighting market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the LED lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Eco-friendly in Nature
- Increased Government Initiatives and Policies
- Wide Applications in Different Industries
Challenges
- COVID Impacting End Use Industries
- Threat of Substitutes
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Application
- Lamps
- Luminaries
by Application
- Retrofit
- Retail and Hospitality
- Outdoor
- Offices
- Architectural
- Homes
- Industry
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
