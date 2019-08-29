Global LED Packaging Industry
Aug 29, 2019, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LED Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.
4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. SMD, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.4 Billion by the year 2025, SMD will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$333.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$954 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, SMD will reach a market size of US$746.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cambridge Nanotherm Ltd. (United Kingdom); Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan); Cree, Inc. (USA); Epistar Corporation (Taiwan); Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd (Taiwan); Kaistar Lighting (Xiamen) Co.,ltd. (China); Kulicke & Soffa Pte., Ltd. (Singapore); LG Innotek (Korea); Lumileds Holding BV (The Netherlands); Momentive (USA); Nichia Corporation (Japan); OSRAM GmbH (Germany); Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea); SemiLEDS Corporation (Taiwan); Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Korea); Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan); TT Electronics PLC (United Kingdom); Xiamen Xindeco Ltd (China)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
LED Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
SMD (Package Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
COB (Package Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
CSP (Package Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: LED Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: LED Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: LED Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: General Lighting (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: General Lighting (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: General Lighting (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automotive Lighting (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Automotive Lighting (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Automotive Lighting (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Backlighting (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Backlighting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Backlighting (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: SMD (Package Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: SMD (Package Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: SMD (Package Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: COB (Package Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: COB (Package Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: COB (Package Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: CSP (Package Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: CSP (Package Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: CSP (Package Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Package Types (Package Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Other Package Types (Package Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Package Types (Package Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US LED Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
SMD (Package Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
COB (Package Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
CSP (Package Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States LED Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: LED Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: LED Packaging Market in the United States by Package
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian LED Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: LED Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian LED Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian LED Packaging Historic Market Review by
Package Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: LED Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Package Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese LED Packaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: LED Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for LED Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Package Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 44: LED Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for LED Packaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: LED Packaging Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese LED Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Package Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese LED Packaging Market by Package Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European LED Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
SMD (Package Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
COB (Package Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
CSP (Package Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European LED Packaging Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: LED Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European LED Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European LED Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: LED Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European LED Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: LED Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Package Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: LED Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French LED Packaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French LED Packaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: LED Packaging Market in France by Package Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French LED Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by Package
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: LED Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German LED Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: LED Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for LED Packaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: LED Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Italian LED Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Package Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian LED Packaging Market by Package Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom LED Packaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: LED Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for LED Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Package Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 83: LED Packaging Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish LED Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: LED Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spanish LED Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish LED Packaging Historic Market Review by
Package Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: LED Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Package Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian LED Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: LED Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: LED Packaging Market in Russia by Package Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe LED Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: LED Packaging Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: LED Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Package Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: LED Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: LED Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: LED Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Package
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: LED Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian LED Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: LED Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian LED Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: LED Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Indian LED Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian LED Packaging Historic Market Review by
Package Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: LED Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Package Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: LED Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: LED Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for LED Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: LED Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LED Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Package Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 134: LED Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American LED Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: LED Packaging Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American LED Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for LED Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: LED Packaging Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Latin American LED Packaging Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Package Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American LED Packaging Market by Package
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean LED Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: LED Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: LED Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Package Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: LED Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian LED Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian LED Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: LED Packaging Market in Brazil by Package Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian LED Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: LED Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican LED Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: LED Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America LED Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: LED Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America LED Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: LED Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Package Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America LED Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: LED Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East LED Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: LED Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East LED Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: The Middle East LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East LED Packaging Historic Market by
Package Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: LED Packaging Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Package Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian LED Packaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: LED Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for LED Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Package Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 182: LED Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli LED Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: LED Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli LED Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli LED Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: LED Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Package Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for LED Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: LED Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian LED Packaging Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Package Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: LED Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian LED Packaging Market by Package Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: LED Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates LED Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: LED Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Package Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates LED Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: LED Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East LED Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: LED Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: LED Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Package
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East LED Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Package Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East LED Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African LED Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: LED Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African LED Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Package Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: LED Packaging Market in Africa by Package Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African LED Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Package Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CAMBRIDGE NANOTHERM
CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
CREE
EPISTAR CORPORATION
EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS
KAISTAR LIGHTING (XIAMEN)
KULICKE & SOFFA PTE.
LG INNOTEK
LUMILEDS HOLDING BV
MOMENTIVE
NICHIA CORPORATION
OSRAM GMBH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEMILEDS CORPORATION
SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR
STANLEY ELECTRIC
TOYODA GOSEI
TT ELECTRONICS PLC
XIAMEN XINDECO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
