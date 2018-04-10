Global Legal Analytics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022

According to "Global Legal Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Analytics Type, By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022", legal analytics market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 31% by 2022.Growth in the market is led by increasing adoption of smart technologies in the legal sector coupled with the rising demand for automated legal operations.



Moreover, operational efficiency and resource management offered by legal analytics is further anticipated to boost legal analytics market across the globe in the coming years. Some of the major players in global legal analytics market include Wolters Kluwer, Thomson Reuters Corporation, LexisNexis, Bloomberg BNA, Premonition, Argopoint LLC, Mindcrest Inc., CPA Global Limited, UnitedLex Corporation, and Analytics Consulting LLC.



"Global Legal Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Analytics Type, By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022", discusses the following aspects of legal analytics in global market:

•Legal Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & On-Demand), By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, etc.), By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of legal analytics market globally

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, legal analytics manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with legal analytics manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5368781



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-legal-analytics-market---competition-forecast--opportunities-2022-300627257.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

