Global Legal Analytics Market to 2022: Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities - Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 31%

The "Global Legal Analytics Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & On-Demand), By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, etc.), By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global legal analytics market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 31% by 2022

Growth in the market is led by increasing adoption of smart technologies in the legal sector coupled with the rising demand for automated legal operations. Moreover, operational efficiency and resource management offered by legal analytics is further anticipated to boost legal analytics market across the globe in the coming years.

Global Legal Analytics Market, 2022, discusses the following aspects of legal analytics in global market:

  • Legal Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & On-Demand), By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, etc.), By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players in global legal analytics market include

  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation
  • LexisNexis
  • Bloomberg BNA
  • Premonition
  • Argopoint LLC
  • MindCrest, Inc.
  • CPA Global Ltd.
  • UnitedLex Corporation
  • Analytics Consulting LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Legal Analytics Market Landscape

6. Global Legal Analytics Market Outlook

7. Global Legal Analytics Market Attractiveness Index

8. North America Legal Analytics Market Outlook

9. Europe Legal Analytics Market Outlook

10. APAC Legal Analytics Market Outlook

11. South America Legal Analytics Market Outlook

12. MEA Legal Analytics Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbr9tx/global_legal?w=5

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-legal-analytics-market-to-2022-changing-market-trends--emerging-opportunities---market-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-31-300633663.html

