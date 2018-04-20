Global Legal Analytics Market to 2022: Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities - Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 31%

Global legal analytics market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 31% by 2022

Growth in the market is led by increasing adoption of smart technologies in the legal sector coupled with the rising demand for automated legal operations. Moreover, operational efficiency and resource management offered by legal analytics is further anticipated to boost legal analytics market across the globe in the coming years.

Global Legal Analytics Market, 2022, discusses the following aspects of legal analytics in global market:

Legal Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & On-Demand), By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, etc.), By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players in global legal analytics market include



Wolters Kluwer

Thomson Reuters Corporation

LexisNexis

Bloomberg BNA

Premonition

Argopoint LLC

MindCrest, Inc.

CPA Global Ltd.

UnitedLex Corporation

Analytics Consulting LLC



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Legal Analytics Market Landscape



6. Global Legal Analytics Market Outlook



7. Global Legal Analytics Market Attractiveness Index



8. North America Legal Analytics Market Outlook



9. Europe Legal Analytics Market Outlook



10. APAC Legal Analytics Market Outlook



11. South America Legal Analytics Market Outlook



12. MEA Legal Analytics Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbr9tx/global_legal?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-legal-analytics-market-to-2022-changing-market-trends--emerging-opportunities---market-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-31-300633663.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

