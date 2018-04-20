Global Legal Analytics Market to 2022: Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities - Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 31%

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Legal Analytics Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & On-Demand), By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, etc.), By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global legal analytics market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 31% by 2022
Growth in the market is led by increasing adoption of smart technologies in the legal sector coupled with the rising demand for automated legal operations. Moreover, operational efficiency and resource management offered by legal analytics is further anticipated to boost legal analytics market across the globe in the coming years.
Global Legal Analytics Market, 2022, discusses the following aspects of legal analytics in global market:
- Legal Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & On-Demand), By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, etc.), By Case Type, By End User Sector, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players in global legal analytics market include
- Wolters Kluwer
- Thomson Reuters Corporation
- LexisNexis
- Bloomberg BNA
- Premonition
- Argopoint LLC
- MindCrest, Inc.
- CPA Global Ltd.
- UnitedLex Corporation
- Analytics Consulting LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Legal Analytics Market Landscape
6. Global Legal Analytics Market Outlook
7. Global Legal Analytics Market Attractiveness Index
8. North America Legal Analytics Market Outlook
9. Europe Legal Analytics Market Outlook
10. APAC Legal Analytics Market Outlook
11. South America Legal Analytics Market Outlook
12. MEA Legal Analytics Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
