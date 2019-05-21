Global Legal Practice Eversheds Sutherland Expands Employee Potential With SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced global legal practice Eversheds Sutherland Ltd has implemented cloud-based SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions for human capital management (HCM) to help increase efficiency and streamline operations for its International organization offices.

The SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution has been rolled out to approximately 3,000 employees throughout the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Middle East and Asia. By standardizing HR processes and consolidating the HR experience, Eversheds Sutherland enables employees and managers in those International offices to make better connections across the organization.

Eversheds Sutherland's key strategic HR priority is to deliver a consistent and superior employee experience. With the SAP SuccessFactors solution as its core HR platform, Eversheds Sutherland has a baseline across its entire International organization — one seamless, intuitive HR solution in the cloud.

"We saw adopting the SAP SuccessFactors solution as an opportunity to better manage and connect our people as we continue to expand our International footprint," said Neridah Jarrett, Eversheds Sutherland International head of Transformation. "The intuitive HCM solution has quickly become a part of our employees' everyday way of working and is helping us streamline and standardize our HR practices in order to deliver a more strategic offering to the business. Putting our people at the heart of this implementation has resulted in positive feedback and really high engagement with this market-leading system."

With its digital transformation, Eversheds Sutherland is creating a modern employee experience for its people.

"Eversheds Sutherland is united in its commitment to service excellence for its diverse client base," said SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb. "Just like the legal practice, we understand that great relationships yield the best outcomes, whether it's cutting-edge legal work or leading the Human Revolution. We very much value our partnership with Eversheds Sutherland."

SAP SuccessFactors solutions help bring organizations' purpose to life and put more meaning into people's work, creating engaged workforces that improve both performance and profit. The HCM solutions help customers use intelligence to strengthen engagement across the entire workforce, deliver new, meaningful workplace experiences and join a community defining the future of work. The industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,700 customers around the world turn purpose into performance.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors solutions website or the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

About Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland provides legal services to a global client base ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to the largest multinationals, acting for 72 of the Fortune 100, 61 of the FTSE 100 and 120 of the Fortune 200. With more than 2,800 lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland operates in 67 offices in 34 jurisdictions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. In addition, a network of more than 200 related law firms, including formalized alliances in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, provide support around the globe.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE SAP