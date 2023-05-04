Global Legal Services Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Dentons, Skadden, Arps, Slate and Sidley Austin

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legal services market grew from $787.28 billion in 2022 to $838.92 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The legal services market is expected to grow from $1,034.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Major companies in the legal services market include Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie, Dentons, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, Sidley Austin LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Linklaters LLP, and Jones Day.

Legal services refers to any service related to the conduct of any case or other legal proceeding before any court, different authority, or tribunal, as well as the provision of legal advice. Legal service is regarded as central in providing access to justice by ensuring equality before the law, the right to counsel and the right to a fair trial.



The main types of legal services are B2B legal services, B2C legal services, hybrid legal services, and criminal law practices. Commercial law firms typically provide B2B legal services. Listed corporations, government agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, and high-net-worth individuals are among the clients of commercial law firms.

The different types of practises include litigation, corporate, labor/employment, real estate, patent litigation, tax, bankruptcy, others (regulatory, M&A, antitrust, environmental) and involve various company sizes, such as large law firms, SME law firms. The several sectors include individuals, financial services, mining and oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, IT services and others.



Due to the increasing incidence of cybercrime, law firms around the world are offering cybercrime legal consulting services to their clients. Cybercrime refers to a crime that is committed using an internet connection and a computer. This includes cyber-stalking, counterfeiting, money laundering, embezzlement, fraud, and tax evasion using the internet and electronic devices. In the UK alone, around $35 billion is the estimated annual cost of cybercrime.

Law firms offering cybercrime consulting services employ lawyers, consultants, and ethical hackers who are experienced in handling crisis management, online financial theft, loss of data, data privacy, and intellectual property infringement. Large law firms practicing in the field of data privacy and cybersecurity include Latham & Watkins, DLA Piper, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Global demand for cybercrime legal consulting services is expected to rise as organizations and individuals become more concerned about cybercrime.



North America was the largest region in the legal services market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the legal services market. The regions covered in the legal services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Globally, changes in political structures, legal reforms, and trade agreements are creating opportunities for law firms. International companies and organizations are bound to comply with various laws and regulations of different countries and specific trade agreements. Changes in the legal structure of intrastate agreements increase the demand for legal services.

For instance, the UK's exit from the European Union is expected to increase the demand for legal services due to the complexity of the regulatory and legislative changes pertaining to jurisdiction, judicial structure, and trade. Law firms such as Dechert, Simmons & Simmons, Clifford Chance, and DLA Piper have set up specialized BREXIT teams and hotlines staffed with lawyers to help clients with a smooth transition. Going forward, the USA's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris Agreement, and the Korea trade deal is expected to further drive the demand for legal services in the future.

