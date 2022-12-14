Global Legal Services Market to Reach $1.36 Trillion by 2030 at a 5.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Legal Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Taxation, Real Estate, Litigation, Bankruptcy, Labor/Employment, Corporate), by Firm Size, by Provider, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legal services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.36 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing use of the latest technologies in offering legal services is projected to drive market growth. A strong significance of transparency in the relationship with customers is also projected to drive the development of the market.



Chatbots are increasingly adopted by law firms to help them optimize their work processes and save money and time for themselves and their clients. Chatbots can assist law companies with a variety of activities, including digitization of data and searching for lawyer-specific documents, and other tasks. Chatbots can also assist in the follow-up of non-responsive clients and the gathering of essential information via automated conversations.



Law companies are seeking different ways to assist their clients in minimizing risks and compliance costs by assisting them in better managing information, creating the path for the adoption of document automation software in legal services. End-users are guided through a questionnaire to gather necessary data and direct them through the entire document formation process via document automation software. End-users are relieved of the time-consuming task of deciphering the document's terminology with this method.



Social networking has the potential to completely change the way legal services are delivered. As a result, law professionals are using a variety of social media tools to perform a plethora of legal tasks even while pursuing their career aspirations. Social networking platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are predominantly helping law professionals in connecting with a larger audience.



Legal Services Market Report Highlights

The corporate segment is projected to be the leading service segment during the forecast period, as arguments over harassment of employees, and organizational discrimination audits, and copyright violation & patent infringement continue to rise..

Due to expanded opportunities for attorneys in both large and small and mid-sized businesses, the private practicing attorneys' segment is predicted to grow significantly throughout the forecast period..

Law firms are modifying their hiring practices to meet the changing needs of their customers..

Law firms are partnering with professional service providers to deliver unified diverse services to their clients.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological Disruptions in the Legal Industry

Growth of Alternative Legal Service Providers

Market Restraints

Regulatory Challenges in the Legal Industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Legal Services Market Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Legal Services Market Service Type Outlook



Chapter 5 Legal Services Market Firm Size Outlook



Chapter 6 Legal Services Market Provider Outlook



Chapter 7 Legal Services Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Baker & McKenzie

Clifford Chance LLP

Deloitte

DLA Piper

Ernst & Young (EY)

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

KPMG

Latham & Watkins LLP

PwC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfmnt5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets