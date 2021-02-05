Global Legal Services Markets, 2021-2030: B2B Legal Services, B2C Legal Services, Hybrid Legal Services, & Criminal Law Practices

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Legal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global legal services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the legal services market include Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis LLP; Baker & McKenzie; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and DLA Piper.



The global legal services market is expected to grow from $713. 66 billion in 2020 to $734. 56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2. 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $908. 17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The legal services market consists of the sales of law-related services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that advise clients (individuals, businesses or other entities) about their legal rights and responsibilities, and represent clients in civil or criminal cases, business transactions and other matters, in which legal advice and other assistance are sought. Legal services undertake processes where human capital is the major input.



They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or a team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The legal services market is segmented into B2B legal services; B2C services; hybrid services and criminal services.



North America was the largest region in the global legal services market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global legal services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global legal services market.



Law firms around the world are offering cybercrime legal consulting services to their clients, owing to the increasing incidence of this type of crime. Cybercrime refers to a crime that is committed using an internet connection and a computer. This includes cyber-stalking, counterfeiting, money laundering, embezzlement, fraud, and tax evasion using internet and electronic devices. in the UK alone, around $35 billion is the estimated annual cost of cybercrimes.



Large law firms practicing in the field of data privacy and cybersecurity include Latham & Watkins, DLA Piper, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The growing concern of organizations and individuals about cybercrimes is expected to increase the cybercrime legal consulting services market globally.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the legal services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted trade, thereby limiting the need for professional services. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the legal services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Political Trade Agreements Reforms - Globally, changes in political structure, legal reforms, and trade agreements are creating opportunities for law firms. International companies and organizations are bound to comply with various laws and regulations of different countries and specific trade agreements. Changes in the legal structure of intrastate agreements increases the demand for legal services. For instance, the UK's exit from the European Union is expected to increase the demand for law services due to the complexity of the regulatory and legislative changes pertaining to jurisdiction, judicial structure and trade.



Law firms such as Dechert, Simmons & Simmons, Clifford Chance, and DLA Piper have set up specialized BREXIT teams and hotlines staffed with lawyers to help clients with a smooth transition. Going forward, the USA's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Paris Agreement, and South Korea trade deal is expected to further drive the demand for legal services in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Legal Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Legal Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Legal Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Legal Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Legal Services Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Legal Services



9. Legal Services Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Legal Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Legal Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Legal Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Legal Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Legal Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Legal Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

B2B Legal Services

B2C Legal Services

Hybrid Legal Services

Criminal Law Practices

11.2. Global Legal Services Market, Segmentation by Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Large Law Firms

SME Law Firms

11.3. Global Legal Services Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Individuals

Financial Services

Mining and Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Construction

IT Services

Others

11.4. Global Legal Services Market, Segmentation by Type of Practice, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Litigation

Corporate

Labor/Employment

Real Estate

Patent Litigation

Tax

Bankruptcy

Others (Regulatory, M&A, Antitrust, Environmental)

11.5. Global Legal Services Market, Segmentation by Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

12. Legal Services Market Segments

12.1. Global B2B Legal Services Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.2. Global B2C Legal Services Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.3. Global Hybrid Legal Services Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.4. Global Criminal Law Practices Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -



13. Legal Services Market Metrics

13.1. Legal Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Legal Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned



Latham & Watkins

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Baker & McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

DLA Piper

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzbxlx





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

