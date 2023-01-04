NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Legionella Testing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the legionella testing market and is forecast to grow by $164.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period. Our report on the legionella testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the geriatric population, increase in patient awareness, and rise in food safety concerns.



The legionella testing market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Clinical testing

â€¢ Environmental testing



By End-user

â€¢ Hospitals

â€¢ clinics

â€¢ Diagnostic laboratories



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia

â€¢ Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of new infectious diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the legionella testing market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in respiratory monitoring devices and increasing initiatives for rapid diagnostics of infectious diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the legionella testing market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Legionella testing market sizing

â€¢ Legionella testing market forecast

â€¢ Legionella testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legionella testing market vendors that include AEMTEK Inc., Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc., Aquacert Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PDC Laboratories LLC, Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, UL LLC, and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Also, the legionella testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



