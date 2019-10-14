Global Leisure Boat Industry
Leisure Boat market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.1 Billion by the year 2025, Motorized/Power Boats will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$440.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$355 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Motorized/Power Boats will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avon Marine; Azimut|Benetti Group; Baja Marine; Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH; Bay Way Electronics; Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc.; Brunswick Corporation; Chaparral Boats, Inc.; EnVue Telematics, LLC.; Farr Yacht Design; Ferretti SpA; Fountain Powerboats; Groupe Beneteau; HCB Center Console Yachts; Malibu Boats Inc.; Mercury Marine; Monnit Corporation; Neil Marine (Private) Ltd.; Sentinel d.o.o; Sigfox SA; SilverTip Telematics; Siren Marine, LLC; Sunseeker International Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Leisure Boat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Leisure Boat Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Leisure Boat Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Leisure Boat Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Motorized/Power Boats (New Leisure Boat) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Motorized/Power Boats (New Leisure Boat) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Motorized/Power Boats (New Leisure Boat) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Non-Motorized Boats (New Leisure Boat) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Motorized Boats (New Leisure Boat) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Motorized Boats (New Leisure Boat) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions (Equipment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions (Equipment) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions (Equipment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: IoT Sensors (Equipment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: IoT Sensors (Equipment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: IoT Sensors (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Telematics Solutions (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Telematics Solutions (Equipment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Telematics Solutions (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Equipments (Equipment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Equipments (Equipment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Equipments (Equipment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Leisure Boat Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Leisure Boat Market in the United States by New
Leisure Boat: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Leisure Boat Market in the United States by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by New
Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Leisure Boat Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Leisure Boat Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Leisure Boat Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Leisure Boat Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure Boat:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Leisure Boat Market by Equipment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Leisure Boat Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Leisure Boat Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Leisure Boat Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Leisure Boat Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025
Table 50: Leisure Boat Market in Europe in US$ Million by New
Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Leisure Boat Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Leisure Boat Market in France by New Leisure Boat:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Leisure Boat Market in France by Equipment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Leisure Boat Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Leisure Boat Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure Boat:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Leisure Boat Market by Equipment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Leisure Boat Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Leisure Boat Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by New
Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Leisure Boat Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Leisure Boat Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Leisure Boat Market in Russia by New Leisure Boat: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Leisure Boat Market in Russia by Equipment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025
Table 92: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by New Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Leisure Boat Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Leisure Boat Market in Asia-Pacific by New Leisure
Boat: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Leisure Boat Market in Asia-Pacific by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Leisure Boat Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Leisure Boat Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by New
Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Leisure Boat Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Leisure Boat Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Leisure Boat Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 120: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Leisure Boat Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 123: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Leisure Boat: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure
Boat for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share
Analysis by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Leisure Boat: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Leisure Boat Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure
Boat: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Leisure Boat Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025
Table 140: Leisure Boat Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
New Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 143: Leisure Boat Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Leisure Boat Market in Brazil by New Leisure Boat:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Leisure Boat Market in Brazil by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Leisure Boat Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Leisure Boat Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Latin America by New
Leisure Boat: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Share
Breakdown by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Latin America by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Leisure Boat Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market by New
Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Leisure Boat Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Leisure Boat Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Leisure Boat Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Leisure Boat Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025
Table 179: Leisure Boat Market in Israel in US$ Million by New
Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 182: Leisure Boat Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure
Boat: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Leisure Boat Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New
Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Leisure Boat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 192: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Leisure Boat Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Leisure Boat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 195: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure
Boat for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Market Share
Breakdown by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Leisure Boat Market in Africa by New Leisure Boat: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New
Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Leisure Boat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Leisure Boat Market in Africa by Equipment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AVON MARINE
AZIMUT BENETTI
BAJA MARINE
BAVARIA YACHTBAU GMBH
BAY WAY ELECTRONICS
BOMBARDIER RECREATIONAL PRODUCTS INC. (CAN-AM)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
CHAPARRAL BOATS, INC.
ENVUE TELEMATICS, LLC.
FARR YACHT DESIGN
FERRETTI SPA
FOUNTAIN POWERBOATS
GROUPE BENETEAU
HCB CENTER CONSOLE YACHTS
MERCURY MARINE
MONNIT CORPORATION
NEIL MARINE (PRIVATE) LTD.
SENTINEL D.O.O
SIGFOX S.A.
SILVERTIP TELEMATICS
SIREN MARINE, LLC
SUNSEEKER INTERNATIONAL LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
