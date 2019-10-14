Global Leisure Boat Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Leisure Boat market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.1 Billion by the year 2025, Motorized/Power Boats will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$440.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$355 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Motorized/Power Boats will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avon Marine; Azimut|Benetti Group; Baja Marine; Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH; Bay Way Electronics; Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc.; Brunswick Corporation; Chaparral Boats, Inc.; EnVue Telematics, LLC.; Farr Yacht Design; Ferretti SpA; Fountain Powerboats; Groupe Beneteau; HCB Center Console Yachts; Malibu Boats Inc.; Mercury Marine; Monnit Corporation; Neil Marine (Private) Ltd.; Sentinel d.o.o; Sigfox SA; SilverTip Telematics; Siren Marine, LLC; Sunseeker International Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Leisure Boat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Leisure Boat Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Leisure Boat Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Leisure Boat Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Motorized/Power Boats (New Leisure Boat) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Motorized/Power Boats (New Leisure Boat) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Motorized/Power Boats (New Leisure Boat) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Non-Motorized Boats (New Leisure Boat) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Motorized Boats (New Leisure Boat) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Motorized Boats (New Leisure Boat) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions (Equipment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions (Equipment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions (Equipment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: IoT Sensors (Equipment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: IoT Sensors (Equipment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: IoT Sensors (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Telematics Solutions (Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Telematics Solutions (Equipment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Telematics Solutions (Equipment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Equipments (Equipment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Equipments (Equipment) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Equipments (Equipment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Leisure Boat Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Leisure Boat Market in the United States by New

Leisure Boat: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Leisure Boat Market in the United States by

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by New

Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Leisure Boat Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Leisure Boat Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Leisure Boat Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Leisure Boat Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure Boat:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Leisure Boat Market by Equipment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Leisure Boat Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Leisure Boat Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Leisure Boat Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Leisure Boat Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025

Table 50: Leisure Boat Market in Europe in US$ Million by New

Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Leisure Boat Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Leisure Boat Market in France by New Leisure Boat:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Leisure Boat Market in France by Equipment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Leisure Boat Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Leisure Boat Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure Boat:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Leisure Boat Market by Equipment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Leisure Boat Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Leisure Boat Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by New

Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Leisure Boat Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Leisure Boat Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Leisure Boat Market in Russia by New Leisure Boat: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Leisure Boat Market in Russia by Equipment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025

Table 92: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by New Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Leisure Boat Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Leisure Boat Market in Asia-Pacific by New Leisure

Boat: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Leisure Boat Market in Asia-Pacific by Equipment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Leisure Boat Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Leisure Boat Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by New

Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Leisure Boat Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Leisure Boat Historic Market Review by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Leisure Boat Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Leisure Boat Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 120: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Leisure Boat Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 123: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Leisure Boat: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure

Boat for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share

Analysis by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Leisure Boat: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Leisure Boat Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Leisure Boat Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure

Boat: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Leisure Boat Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025

Table 140: Leisure Boat Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

New Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 143: Leisure Boat Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Leisure Boat Market in Brazil by New Leisure Boat:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Leisure Boat Market in Brazil by Equipment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Leisure Boat Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Leisure Boat Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Leisure Boat Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Latin America by New

Leisure Boat: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Share

Breakdown by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Latin America by

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Leisure Boat Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Leisure Boat Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market by New

Leisure Boat in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Leisure Boat Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by New Leisure Boat for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Leisure Boat Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Leisure Boat Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Leisure Boat: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Leisure Boat Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Leisure Boat Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018-2025

Table 179: Leisure Boat Market in Israel in US$ Million by New

Leisure Boat: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 182: Leisure Boat Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure

Boat: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Leisure Boat Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Leisure Boat Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Leisure Boat Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New

Leisure Boat for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Leisure Boat Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 192: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Leisure Boat Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Leisure Boat Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 195: Leisure Boat Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure

Boat for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Market Share

Breakdown by New Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Leisure Boat Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Leisure Boat Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by New Leisure Boat: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Leisure Boat Market in Africa by New Leisure Boat: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by New

Leisure Boat: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Leisure Boat Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Leisure Boat Market in Africa by Equipment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Leisure Boat Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AVON MARINE

AZIMUT BENETTI

BAJA MARINE

BAVARIA YACHTBAU GMBH

BAY WAY ELECTRONICS

BOMBARDIER RECREATIONAL PRODUCTS INC. (CAN-AM)

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

CHAPARRAL BOATS, INC.

ENVUE TELEMATICS, LLC.

FARR YACHT DESIGN

FERRETTI SPA

FOUNTAIN POWERBOATS

GROUPE BENETEAU

HCB CENTER CONSOLE YACHTS

MERCURY MARINE

MONNIT CORPORATION

NEIL MARINE (PRIVATE) LTD.

SENTINEL D.O.O

SIGFOX S.A.

SILVERTIP TELEMATICS

SIREN MARINE, LLC

SUNSEEKER INTERNATIONAL LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

