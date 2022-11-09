Global Leukapheresis Market Report 2022: Leukapheresis for Pediatric Patients Gaining Ground & Opening Avenues for Growth

Nov 09, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Membrane Separators), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global leukapheresis market is projected to reach USD 98 Million by 2027 from USD 65 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The global leukopaks market is projected to reach USD 784 Million by 2027 from USD 146 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 39.8%. Due to the cases of leukaemia rising globally, and the rising need for leukopaks in clinical trials and other research applications, the leukapheresis market is expected to grow in the forecast period.
By application, research applications was the larger segment in the leukapheresis products market in 2021.
By, application, the leukapheresis market is segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market in 2021. The growing development of cell-based immunotherapies and rising demand for leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development are some of the major factors driving the growth of the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period.
Among end users, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukopaks market in 2021.
By end user, the leukopaks market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. In 2021, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market. The increasing number of industry-academic partnerships for conducting research on cell-based cancer therapies are driving the growth of this end-user segment.
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest regional market for leukopaks market
This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of leukopak manufacturing companies in the region, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced blood separation devices, among other factors. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The increasing CAR-T cell therapy research and the rising number of pharma & biotech companies and research institutes in China are some of the factors driving the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia
- Increasing Number of Blood Donations
- Increased Demand for Leukopaks in Clinical Research
Restraints
- High Cost of Therapeutic Leukapheresis and Leukopaks
- Stringent Donor Recruitment Criteria
- Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Low Adoption of Therapeutic Leukapheresis
- Complications Associated with Therapeutic Leukapheresis
- Long Procedural Time for Leukapheresis
- High Cost of Cellular Immunotherapies and Lack of Favorable Reimbursement
Opportunities
- Leukapheresis for Pediatric Patients
- Emerging Economies with Investments from Academic Institutes, Pharma-Biotech Companies, and Leading Players
- Gaps in Current Leukapheresis Technologies
Challenges
- Blood Transfusion Safety in Emerging Countries
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Leukapheresis Products Market, by Type
7 Leukapheresis Products Market, by Application
8 Leukapheresis Products Market, by End-user
9 Leukopaks Market, by Type
10 Leukopaks Market, by Indication
11 Leukopaks Market, by End-user
12 Leukapheresis Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accegen
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Beijing Zksk Technology Co. Ltd.
- Bioivt
- Caltag Medsystems Limited
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Discovery Life Sciences, Inc.
- First Choice Bio LLC
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Intelligent Tissue Group
- Lonza Group AG
- Macopharma SA
- Medica Spa.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Pall Corporation
- Precision for Medicine, Inc.
- Puriblood Medical Co. Ltd.
- Sb-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
- Stemexpress, LLC
- Terumo BCT
- Trina Bioreactives AG
- Zenbio, Inc.
