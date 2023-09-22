Global Leukapheresis Market Research Report 2023: A Combined Leukopaks and Leukapheresis $1.2 Billion Market by 2028 - Opportunities in Increasing Investments in Car-T Therapies in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Membrane Separators), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leukapheresis products market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 100 million by 2028, surging from USD 70 million in 2023, with a robust CAGR of 8.3%. Simultaneously, the global leukopaks market is on a soaring trajectory, anticipated to achieve USD 1020 million by 2028, a substantial increase from USD 200 million in 2023, driven by an impressive CAGR of 38.1%.

This thriving global Leukapheresis market thrives on several key factors, including the escalating prevalence of leukemia cases on a global scale and the growing demand for leukopaks in the realms of clinical trials and research applications.

For executives and stakeholders alike, this indispensable report offers a wealth of reliable data and market insights crucial for seizing greater market opportunities. Whether you are an established industry player or a newcomer, the report's comprehensive blend of market penetration strategies, development trends, diversification approaches, and in-depth competitive assessments equips you with the essential tools to bolster your market presence and enhance your business's profitability.

In the year 2022, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This dynamic region is anticipated to lead the global growth trajectory, driven by the escalating research endeavors in CAR-T cell therapy and the proliferation of pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and research institutions in China, among other factors.

China, in particular, took center stage in 2022, holding the largest share of the Asia Pacific leukopaks market. This dominance is primarily attributed to the presence of a multitude of cellular immunotherapy companies within the country, reinforcing its pivotal role in the market's growth landscape.

Competitive landscape

Prominent players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).

Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US).

The research applications accounted for a larger share of the leukapheresis products market

By, application, the leukpaheresis products market is segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market in 2022.

The growing development of cell-based immunotherapies and rising demand for leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development are some of the major factors driving the growth of the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period.

The academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukopaks market

By end user, the leukopaks market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. In 2022, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market.

The increasing number of industry-academic partnerships for conducting research on cell-based cancer therapies is driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $68.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $102.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia to Drive Market

Disposables to Dominate North American Leukapheresis Products Market in 2022

China to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period North America Dominated Market in 2022

Rising Demand for Leukopaks for Use in Research Applications to Drive Market

Mobilized Leukopaks Commanded Largest Share of Market in 2022

China to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific Market to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Estimating Market Size of Leukapheresis Products and Market Share Analysis for Key Products at Country Level

Case Study 2: Estimating Market Size of Leukopaks and Market Share Analysis for Key Products at Country Level

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia

Increasing Blood Donation

Growing Demand for Leukopaks in Clinical Research

Restraints

High Cost of Therapeutic Leukapheresis and Leukopaks

Stringent Donor Recruitment Criteria

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Complications Associated with Therapeutic Leukapheresis

Long Duration of Procedure

High Cost of Cellular Immunotherapies and Lack of Favorable Reimbursement

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Leukapheresis for Pediatric Patients

Increasing Investments in Car-T Therapies in Emerging Economies

Gaps in Current Leukapheresis Technologies

Challenges

Concerns Related to Safety of Blood Transfusion in Emerging Economies

Industry Trends

Increasing Collaborations Between Pharma and Biotech Companies

Recent Developments Related to Car-T Therapy

Introduction of Customizable Cryopreserved Leukopaks

Technology Analysis

Centrifugal-Based Leukapheresis

Membrane-Based Leukapheresis

Materials Used for Leukocyte Filtration and Surface Modification Techniques Applied for Enhanced Separation

Emerging Technologies

Adsorption-Based Leukapheresis

Microfluidic Devices for Leukapheresis

Integration of Ai in Leukapheresis Treatment

Company Profiles

Key Players (Leukapheresis Products Market)

Terumo Bct

Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Macopharma Sa

Miltenyi Biotec

Key Players (Leukopaks Market)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Discovery Life Sciences, Inc.

Bioivt

Precision for Medicine, Inc.

Stemexpress, LLC

Other Players (Leukapheresis Products Market)

Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Medica Spa.

Puriblood Medical Co. Ltd.

Beijing Zksk Technology Co. Ltd.

Sb-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Pall Corporation

Other Players (Leukopaks Market)

Lonza Group Ag

Caltag Medsystems Limited

Zenbio, Inc.

Stemcell Technologies

Trina Bioreactives Ag

Accegen

First Choice Bio LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxso49

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets