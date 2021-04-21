Global Leukemia Therapeutics Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Chemotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, & Others
Apr 21, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Type (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Others), By Gender, By Age Groups, By Diagnosis, By Treatment, By Drugs, By Route of Administration, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market was valued USD18584.23 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.
The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market is driven by the technological advancements and innovations in the field of blood cancer testing on account of the growing number of patients suffering from leukemia. Additionally, growing awareness among the population pertaining to adoption of preventive healthcare is further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Supportive government initiatives and policies for promoting cancer awareness are anticipated to fuel the market growth until 2026.
Leukemia or blood cancer is the cancer of blood forming tissues: bone marrow and lymphatic system. As the name suggests, it affects the leucocytes or white blood cells. In this type of cancer, the DNA of leucocytes gets damaged as a result of which they grow and divide uncontrollably. These cells keep on growing and start accumulating, thereby preventing the healthy white blood cells from growing and functioning.
The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market can be segmented based on type, gender, age groups, diagnosis, treatment, drugs, route of administration, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia and others. The chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment led the market in 2020 with share of 34.52%. This can be accredited to the rising geriatric population and increasing funding for research and the development of new cancer therapies. The male and geriatric population are mostly affected by leukemia.
The most common diagnosis method of this type of cancer is biopsy whereas, imaging is expected to grow in the near future owing to the improvement and adoption of technology across the globe. Amongst the drug segment, tyrosine kinase inhibitors dominated the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market owing to their greater efficacy and fewer side effects as compared to the rest. Most of the treatments and drugs are administered via injections via intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and intrathecal modes.
Regionally, the leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market with one-third share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a large geriatric population base. Besides, the presence of key players in the region is further expected to propel the market over 2026.
Major players operating in the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market include Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Company Inc., Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Stemline Therapeutics Inc., iCell Gene Therapeutics, Otsuka Holdings Company Ltd.
The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share. For instance, in September 2020, Gilead Sciences Inc. completed the acquisition of Immunomedics Inc., which was one of the biggest acquisition in 2020.
Key Target Audience:
- Leukemia drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to leukemia therapeutics
- Market research and consulting firms
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Report Scope:
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Type:
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Others
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Gender:
- Male
- Female
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Age Groups:
- 0-15
- 15-30
- 30-50
- 50+
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Diagnosis:
- Blood test
- Biopsy
- Physical Exam
- Imaging
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Treatment:
- Chemotherapy
- Stem Cell Transplantation
- Immunotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Others
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Drugs:
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Antimetabolites
- Hormones (Corticosteroids)
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Others
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Parenteral
Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Companies Mentioned
- Novartis AG
- AbbVie Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Pfizer Inc.
- Merck & Company Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
- iCell Gene therapeutics
- Otsuka Holdings Company Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqn08h
