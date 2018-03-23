Global Level Sensor Market Report 2018-2027 by Monitoring Type, Technology and Application

The Global Level Sensor Market is poised to grow over the next decade. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include level sensor in the oil and gas industry, level detection in condensation vessels, sensors used in explosion hazardous areas and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

By Monitoring Type, market is categorized into Point Level Monitoring and Continuous Level Monitoring. Continuous Level Monitoring is further divided into magnetoresistive, resistive chain level, magnetostrictive, hydrostatic pressure level, gamma ray and air bubbler. Point Level Monitoring into admittance, magnetic & mechanical float, conductive, pneumatic and vibratory probe.



Based on Technology, market is divided into Noncontact Level Sensor and Contact Level Sensor.



By Application, market is categorized into consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, milatary and defense, dry bulk, automotive & transportation, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, wastewater and other applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Level sensor in the oil and gas industry

3.1.2 Level detection in condensation vessels

3.1.3 Sensors used in explosion hazardous areas

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Level Sensor Market, By Monitoring Type

4.1 Point Level Monitoring

4.1.1 Point Level Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Admittance

4.1.1.1.1 Admittance Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2 Magnetic & Mechanical Float

4.1.1.2.1 Magnetic & Mechanical Float Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.3 Conductive

4.1.1.3.1 Conductive Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.4 Pneumatic

4.1.1.4.1 Pneumatic Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.5 Rotating Paddle

4.1.1.5.1 Rotating Paddle Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.6 Vibratory Probe

4.1.1.6.1 Vibratory Probe Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Continuous Level Monitoring

4.2.1 Continuous Level Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Magnetoresistive

4.2.1.1.1 Magnetoresistive Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Resistive Chain Level

4.2.1.2.1 Resistive Chain Level Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Magnetostrictive

4.2.1.3.1 Magnetostrictive Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4 Hydrostatic Pressure Level

4.2.1.4.1 Hydrostatic Pressure Level Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.5 Gamma Ray

4.2.1.5.1 Gamma Ray Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.6 Air Bubbler

4.2.1.6.1 Air Bubbler Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Level Sensor Market, By Technology

5.1 Noncontact Level Sensor

5.1.1 Noncontact Level Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.1 Microwave/Radar

5.1.1.1.1 Microwave/Radar Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.2 Optical

5.1.1.2.1 Optical Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.3 Laser

5.1.1.3.1 Laser Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.4 Ultrasonic

5.1.1.4.1 Ultrasonic Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.5 Other Noncontact Level Sensor

5.1.1.5.1 Other Noncontact Level Sensor By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.5.1 Capacitance

5.1.1.5.2 Air Bubbler

5.1.1.5.3 Load Cell

5.1.1.5.4 Conductive

5.1.1.5.5 Nuclear

5.2 Contact Level Sensor

5.2.1 Contact Level Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.1 Hydrostatic

5.2.1.1.1 Hydrostatic Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.2 Magnetic & Mechanical Float

5.2.1.2.1 Magnetic & Mechanical Float Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.3 Pneumatic

5.2.1.3.1 Pneumatic Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.4 Guided Wave

5.2.1.4.1 Guided Wave Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.5 Magnetostrictive

5.2.1.5.1 Magnetostrictive Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.6 Vibratory Probe

5.2.1.6.1 Vibratory Probe Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.7 Other Contact Type

5.2.1.7.1 Other Contact Level Sensor By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.7.1 Resistive Chain

5.2.1.7.2 Rotating Paddle

5.2.1.7.3 Weight and Cable



6 Level Sensor Market, By Application

6.1 Consumer Electronics

6.1.1 Consumer Electronics Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 Industrial Manufacturing

6.2.1 Industrial Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.3 Healthcare

6.3.1 Healthcare Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.4 Military and Defense

6.4.1 Military and Defense Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.5 Oil & Gas

6.5.1 Oil & Gas Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.6 Dry bulk

6.6.1 Dry bulk Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.7 Automotive & Transportation

6.7.1 Automotive & Transportation Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.8 Energy & Power

6.8.1 Energy & Power Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.9 Pharmaceuticals

6.9.1 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.10 Wastewater

6.10.1 Wastewater Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.11 Other Applications

6.11.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.11.1.1 Construction

6.11.1.1.1 Construction Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.11.1.2 Paper & Pulp

6.11.1.2.1 Paper & Pulp Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.11.1.3 Agricultural

6.11.1.3.1 Agricultural Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Level Sensor Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Germany

7.2.1.2 U.K

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 France

7.2.1.5 Spain

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 China

7.3.1.2 Japan

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 South Africa

7.6.1.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 AMETEK, Inc.

9.2 BinMaster, Inc.

9.3 Emerson Electric Company

9.4 Bindicator (a subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

9.5 Electro-Sensors, Inc.

9.6 ABB, Ltd.

9.7 Endress + Hauser AG

9.8 Honeywell International, Inc

9.9 Gems Sensors & Control, Inc. (a subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

9.10 OMEGA Engineering, Inc. (a subsidiary of Spectris plc)

9.11 Magnetrol International, Inc

9.12 MTS System Corporation

9.13 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

9.14 OMEGA Engineering, Inc



