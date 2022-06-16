Global Li-Fi and Optical Camera Communications Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2021-2027: Device Integration, Laser-Based Li-Fi, Ultra-Sensitive Photodetectors, and the Emergence of New Use Cases

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Li-Fi and Optical Camera Communications Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market revenues are forecast to reach the billion-dollar mark at a 51.6% compound annual growth rate by 2027.

The study includes market analyses by region and end-user vertical and best practice examples and use cases.

The publisher projects device integration, laser-based Li-Fi, ultra-sensitive photodetectors, and the emergence of new use cases for critical and smart infrastructure segments to accelerate Li-Fi and OCC deployments in the forecast period.

Li-Fi and optical camera communications (OCC) are emerging light communication technologies that have gained traction in the past few years in indoor and outdoor wireless communications. Li-Fi is a networked, bi-directional wireless communication technology that uses light to transmit/receive massive amounts of data at higher speeds for short-range communications.

Increasing data volumes, along with the overcrowded Wi-Fi spectrum and demand for sophisticated network security and reliable network speed, spur demand for Li-Fi deployments in the critical and smart infrastructure segments.

However, the high upfront cost of Li-Fi hardware and implementation and delay in integration of Li-Fi in electronic devices are expected to impact demand. The explosive growth of IoT and connected devices in buildings and factories drive demand for Li-Fi deployments in the office, retail, manufacturing industries, and other end-user segments.

OCC is another emerging and promising communication technology anticipated to witness multifold growth through deployments in retail, offices, conferences, exhibitions, and museums for indoor navigation, indoor positioning, push notification, and broadcast communication applications in the next 5 to 7 years.

The study scope includes Li-Fi hardware components and OCC hardware and software components for market sizing and forecast. Li-Fi hardware includes mainly two components:

The Li-Fi access point, a Li-Fi-enabled LED lighting fixture

A Li-Fi dongle as the photodetector to receive light signals and transmit data back.

OCC's main components include:

The OCC access point, similar to Li-Fi, integrated into a LED fixture module,

A modem with a unique identifier for modulation of light,

An optical image sensor to receive light signals on a smartphone's front/rear camera

A cloud-based software platform to perform occupant analytics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Li-Fi and Optical Camera Communications Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Li-Fi and OCC Market Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics for Li-Fi and OCC Market

Projected Data Access Demands of Radio Frequency and Li-Fi Technologies

Distribution Channels for the Li-Fi and OCC Market

Growth Drivers for the Li-Fi and OCC Market

Growth Restraints for the Li-Fi and OCC Market

Forecast Assumptions and Methodology - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Revenue Forecast - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Revenue Forecast by End-User Vertical - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Vertical - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Competitive Environment - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Revenue Share - Li-Fi and OCC Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Li-Fi and OCC Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Key Growth Metrics for the Li-Fi and OCC Market - North America

Revenue Forecast for the Li-Fi and OCC Market - North America

Revenue Forecast by End-User Vertical for the Li-Fi and OCC Market - North America

Projected Customer Adoption for the Li-Fi and OCC Market - North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Li-Fi and OCC Market - North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of World

7. Li-Fi and OCC Best Practice Examples and Use Cases

Li-Fi for Mission Critical Processes - Dutch Armed Forces

Li-Fi for Commercial Establishments

Li-Fi for Institutional, Disaster Response, and Defense Applications

Li-Fi for Critical Healthcare Support

Li-Fi for Smart Village Applications

OCC for Commercial Segments

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Use Cases in Smart and Critical Infrastructure Projects to Advance Li-Fi Growth

Growth Opportunity 2: Explosive Growth of IIoT to Accelerate Li-Fi Deployments in the Manufacturing Segment

Growth Opportunity 3: Increased Penetration of IoT Devices and Demand for High Bandwidth Connectivity to Accelerate Li-Fi Deployments in Commercial Buildings

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmjh07

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets